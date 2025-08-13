“Why not just walk out?”: Claire’s managers are posting goodbye videos as liquidation sales begin

Claire’s, a longtime favorite of the mall scene for its bright jewelry and cheap gun piercing service, is shutting down stores across the U.S. after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in seven years. It began liquidation sales last week, and for many shoppers, the news felt like the end of an era.

Featured Video

Founded in 1961, Claire’s enjoyed years of explosive growth until the mid-2000s. However, the company first sought bankruptcy protection in 2018. It managed to shed $1.9 billion in debt after creditors Elliott Management Corporation and Monarch Alternative Capital took control. Unfortunately, attempts to bring Claire’s into modern times fell flat, from its loyalty programs to influencer campaigns.

Claire’s may close stores after second bankruptcy filing in seven years

In a court filing last Wednesday, Claire’s blamed its collapse on shifting consumer habits, high labor costs, tariffs, and the ongoing decline of brick-and-mortar shopping. The company noted that, despite outreach to more than 150 potential buyers earlier this year, its recovery efforts fell short. While several offers remain under negotiation, the deadline for a buyer is August 31.

Advertisement

Claire’s is not alone in this cycle. Over the past decade, at least nine other major retailers, including Party City, Forever 21, and JOANN, have filed for bankruptcy more than once.

Still, some believe Claire’s might attract a savior. Josh Holmes, head of research at Retail Economics, argued that the brand’s nostalgic pull could be a bargaining chip. “Its ear piercing service became a sort of rite of passage for many,” he said. “That nostalgia, the retro element is something I think actually does hold value and something that potential investors will look at and consider.”

Managers respond with humor on social media

While the bankruptcy announcement is a disappointment for many folks, store managers reacted online with surprising levity. They began posting tongue-in-cheek videos on TikTok, making light of the news in whatever way they could.

Advertisement

Some videos featured employees dancing in empty aisles to trending songs, captioned with lines like, “Since Claire’s is closing here’s our outro” with a trending dance video, one of the workers dressed up in a bear costume.

Advertisement

“RIP CLAIRE BEAR 2025 ,” @milferaa captioned a video of someone in a Claire’s bear mascot costume on the floor playing dead.

Others joked about burning through their PTO before the final store-closing date.

Advertisement

Some posts leaned into Claire’s trademark aesthetic of bright colors, plastic tiaras, and tutus, using them as props in playful farewell skits. Managers poked fun at clearance sale chaos, filming the ever-emptying shelves.

These lighthearted moments resonated with followers, drawing hundreds of comments from former employees and loyal customers alike. Many shared their own memories, from birthday shopping sprees to awkward first piercings.

Others who went through similar layoffs told workers to be careful about using PTO or getting it paid out.

Advertisement

@amandaflowe6 posted in her video caption about the news, “Claire’s has been a big part of my life since I was a kid. I know all my other millennials are hurting right now at the end of an era. We tried yall we tried! Managing this store was truly such a blessing and met so many amazing ppl thru this journey. My heart just hurts. We got this tho b n we will make it thru together 💜💜💜”

Advertisement

What comes next for Clarie’s?

For now, liquidation continues alongside negotiations for a potential buyer. If a deal is struck before the August deadline, some locations could be saved. Without one, experts predict the brand may follow other struggling chains into full closure, surviving only through online sales, if at all.

Regardless of the outcome, Claire’s managers have turned the end of an era into a moment of shared humor. Even as the glitter settles, their videos offer a reminder that in retail, a little levity can help soften the blow.

@amandaflowe6, @angie.k058, and @gwenwestlifer did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.