‘Yup. Our HOA did this to us in one of our new town homes’: Man preps for snow storm with this common technique. Then he realizes he’s ruined his sidewalk

A Reddit user shared a puzzling discovery after using salt to fight the icy conditions. “I have never seen anything like this before. It’s like the sidewalk crumbled,” they wrote in the post which was titled, “Did I damage my sidewalk with salt?”

The post, accompanied by a photo of cracked and pitted concrete, sparked an avalanche of comments. Many explained the destructive effects of salt on concrete.

One user commented, “Salt eats away at the concrete. I forgot this lesson and re-learned it when I bought my first house.”

Others in the thread pointed to alternative products, such as calcium magnesium acetate and beet juice-based salts, which are less harmful. However, these solutions come with their own challenges.

“Calcium magnesium acetate is expensive, hard to find, and often mixed with other products that are not concrete-friendly,” one commenter wrote.

Does salt always ruin concrete?

Opinions on salt’s impact varied. While some users insisted the damage was inevitable, others argued the problem might not solely stem from salt.

“Do you normally get ice? This looks like a lot of green concrete after its first freeze/winter,” one comment speculated, suggesting the issue could be related to the concrete’s age or quality.

There was also debate about whether salt usage was necessary at all. “I just go to the store, buy a 50lb bag of deicer salt, and toss it. Never had this problem,” one user claimed, implying that careful application could make a difference.

For those seeking prevention, commenters recommended sealing concrete to reduce damage or using sand for traction instead of salt. “I use sand for traction as much as possible,” advised another Redditor.

What are the broader implications of salt?

The conversation extended beyond individual driveways, with environmental concerns highlighted.

One user cautioned, “This amount of salt is murder on the environment if you’re not near a beach.”

Meanwhile, another lamented the lasting damage salt can cause to older structures: “The pet-friendly sidewalk salt pitted my marble steps. They’re 200 years old but no longer perfect.”

The discussion underscores the delicate balance homeowners face in icy climates: Ensuring safety while preserving infrastructure and minimizing environmental impact. As one user remarked, “It’s still a solid surface you can walk on. Don’t sweat it. Just part of living in a cold climate.”

For homeowners, this incident serves as a reminder to consider alternatives, weigh long-term impacts, and invest in preventative measures like sealing concrete before winter arrives.



