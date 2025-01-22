‘This is insane’: Big Lots shopper sees $24.99 price label. Then they peel the sticker back

A Big Lots shopper was in for a surprise when they realized the item they were holding had two price tags, one of which was seemingly hidden.

The shopper, Sycorange (@sycorange), posted the video featuring the tags to TikTok, where it was viewed nearly 90,000 times.

Sycorange’s video begins with him recording a Curve gift set inside of a Big Lots store. On the box is a sticker with a section that’s been blacked out with a marker. Although it’s been covered, the original price can be seen under the store’s lights. It reads $12.99.

Next, the shopper reveals the sticker was actually hidden under not just a black marker but also another tag. That tag shows the store is selling the item for $24.99. The shopper shows the Curve gift set being sold on the shelves for $24.99 as further proof this is the current price.

“I knew they marked up the prices but this is insane,” he wrote in a caption for his clip.

Some viewers claimed liquidators, not Big Lots management, are responsible for the markups. “It’s the liquidators!” one exclaimed.

“Liquidators purchase all merchandise at a huge discount then mark up everything before doing the ‘going out of business sale,’” another said.

Someone else said that these price hikes weren’t even accurately reflected on item tags. “Happened to me a few months back on the exact time. Package said $12.99, rang up I believe $19.99. Noticed when I saw the receipt. Went back and got the difference refunded.”

“It had an old tag and they put the current price tag on it. Why can’t people understand how retail works?!” another claimed.

Sycorange responded to this viewer to say he has worked in retail his whole life and that he created the video for “people who don’t realize the liquidators have already bought everything and there are no deals to be had.”

Big Lots reaches a deal

USA Today reported in December of 2024 that Big Lots planned on shuttering all of its locations. This decision was announced following a failed mass buyout from Nexus Capital Management. Prior to this announcement, 340 stores were going to shut down. In March of 2024, Big Lots had 1,300 retail locations nationwide.

However, shortly after, NPR reported that Big Lots was able to reach a deal with another firm, Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. According to NPR, Gordon Brothers Retail Partners will “keep hundreds of its stores and distribution centers open.”

The store issued a statement, writing that many of its stores will retain the Big Lots name and branding.

But Sycorange isn’t the only TikToker crying foul about the retailer’s pricing practices. At the time, another shopper called the 5% to 10% discounts the store was offering during its closeout sales a “joke.”

“I need at least 40% off before I buy anything,” the woman argued at the time.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Big Lots via email and to Sycorange via TikTok comment for further information.

