Creator shares secret LinkedIn search filter to see new jobs before anyone else. Here’s how it works

TikTok creator Matty McTech shared a simple LinkedIn hack that shows you jobs posted in the last hour, giving you a head start before hundreds of other applicants pile in. The trick, which involves tweaking one number in a search URL, has quickly spread across social media as job seekers look for any edge in a competitive market.

In his July 15, 2025, video, McTech demonstrated how to edit the URL returned by a LinkedIn job search filtered by date and time. He warned viewers, “Don’t tell anyone you know about this job search trick,” before admitting, the faster you apply, the faster you can be denied.

The video was shared on X by @xKnowledgeBANK on Aug 7, 2025, where it has 1.3 million views.

McTech’s punchline resonated with unsuccessful job seekers who’ve adopted a fatalistic attitude toward securing employment. People on the job market are up against economic uncertainty, advancements in artificial intelligence, and now, ‘ghost’ jobs. The conversation around the post points to growing concern that many jobseekers are applying for jobs that don’t actually exist.

“🤣😂😂🤣😂😂 All that trouble just to be the first to be denied.”

How does the LinkedIn hack work?

McTech’s hack addresses a common problem faced by people applying for jobs on LinkedIn—the dreaded notification that informs the user, “over 100 applicants” have applied for the position. According to McTech, LinkedIn users can edit a number within a search URL to return jobs listed more recently on the site. On a LinkedIn search page filtered by “date posted,” locate the part of the URL that reads “=r” and edit the number that follows.

In the video, the TikTok creator demonstrated how to change the number following “=r” from 84000 to 3600, which tells the browser to filter for results posted within the hour. McTech hit enter, and the search results refreshed to return jobs posted within the last hour.”

“And if we hit enter now, I can see all the financial analyst jobs that have been posted less than an hour ago,” he said before selecting a link. “Let’s go with this remote job right here. 24 minutes ago, zero people have applied. Now you can be the first to get denied.”

“Denied is wild 😂 and yet so true.”

It’s rumored that up to 60% of jobs on LinkedIn are fake.

Competition for jobs is steep, but there’s growing concern that many job postings are fake. Fake job listings are sometimes shared on platforms like LinkedIn as scams designed to collect personal information or lure workers into illegal activities.

What are ghost jobs?

Ghost jobs represent another type of disingenuous job listing. According to labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips, “A 2024 survey from Resume Builder found that nearly 40% of responding companies posted a ghost job in the previous year, and three in 10 responding companies had a current active fake job listing.”

Ghost jobs are advertisements for positions employers have no intention of filling. The postings provide a false indicator that the company is growing and contribute to inflated job market statistics. Job seekers invest considerable resources in applying to these jobs and are sometimes asked to interview for fake positions. States like California have found the practice to be so nefarious, policy makers are working to outlaw ghost job postings.

