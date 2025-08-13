“Finally, some real candidates that deserve our attention”: Massachusetts town’s “Cat Mayor” tradition has residents campaigning for their cats

During public campaigns of any sort, people always implement compelling aspects to better broadcast the narrative. Whether it’s presidential or for the city government, creating an inspirational campaign is an important factor in getting one’s message out to their target audience. But, what if the candidates were cats?

Cats for Mayor in Somerville, Mass.

The Somerville Bike Path Mayor election began in 2023 when a cat named Berry became the face of a campaign that centered around “making cats outside again”, thus letting the public know that she isn’t a stray pet and wants to enjoy time outside on her own trail.

Residents felt that the cat mayor’s race could be a perfect way to let the community know that cats are taken care of and want them to represent the city’s bike path.

At first, it was a humorous thing to get people’s attention. Then it turned into a major electoral race when other cats became involved. The fight for the title of “bike path mayor” got so intense that Berry entered into a rivalry with Orange Cat, who represents the Catalyst party.

For this year’s race, multiple cats of local Somerville owners didn’t hesitate to get their voices heard. Not only that, but pets outside of the feline family have entered, as well. Some of the other animals included parrots, snakes, and a dog duo.

Additionally, the Somerville community witnessed the return of Orange Cat and Berry, who still harbor a grudge against each other. From Berry’s sign allegedly being stolen to some candidates engaging in “dirty politics”, the election is causing quite the commotion.

And FYI, no one has won the election yet. The winner will be announced on September 5, per NBC Boston. Until then, locals are able to access the voting form by using the QR code that is displayed on the bike path.

The competition is tense, according to many social media users.

With the anticipation of the conclusion of the election, many people are taking sides on who deserves to be crowned “bike path mayor”. From Timber the Parrot to the rivalry of Berry and Orange Cat, the competition is heating up, and the public is letting their opinions be known.

“I’m for Minerva the crime cat,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m gonna go with indoor cat party,” a second commenter wrote.

“VOTE ORANGE CAT!”, a third commenter wrote.

“I’m voting for Timber the parrot. What a brave bird,” a fourth commenter wrote.

there’s an election for Cat Mayor currently happening in Somerville, Mass. and every cat deserves to win pic.twitter.com/Ul1x3vz5JM — cats being weird little guys 👅 (@weirdlilguys) August 7, 2025

Based on the current political climate, the majority of social media users have broadcast their support for an election that is based on playfulness and sincerity.

One person wrote, “Finally… some real candidates that deserve our attention and votes.”

A second person wrote, “Finally… THIS is the politics we deserve!”

A third person wrote, “This is the kind of politics I support.”

