Rachel Brosnahan’s husband is being slammed for liking one very specific insult about her on-screen relationship with “Superman” star David Corenswet

Rachel Brosnahan’s husband, actor Jason Ralph, is at the center of an internet pile-on after he liked an Instagram comment calling him a “cuckold” with regards to Brosnahan’s on-screen relationship with Superman star David Corenswet. The screenshot, dug up weeks later, has sparked a bizarre round of speculation: was it trolling or a genuine response?

Why is Rachel Brosnahan’s husband supposedly weird?

Footage from the filming of this year’s Superman, in which Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, sparked rumors that she and Clark Kent actor David Corenswet have a romantic relationship. The two of them did a lot of canoodling in the film and seemed to be very affectionate with each other after it wrapped.

hours of making out, several angles of dryhumping, constant giggling… yeah david and rachel were totally suffering for their art… pic.twitter.com/8OhHjeVTIC — selin (@peurdutemps) August 12, 2025

david offers his hand, rachel asks for a hug, he answers with a kiss to her cheek… and suddenly the world tilts on its axis pic.twitter.com/Bj32YdXiAg — selin (@peurdutemps) August 12, 2025

the way she keeps kissing him even after gunn said cut oh she needs to be locked up pic.twitter.com/Roi9wvCCtR — selin (@peurdutemps) August 12, 2025

Some might refer to these moments as “acting” and/or “being friends,” but the rumor mill has not stopped swirling. The rumors led one Instagram commenter to make some pointed remarks about Brosnahan and Ralph.

“It’s genuinely sad to see your career being tucked out to be remembered as a cuckold because your wife couldn’t handle herself with her co-actor,” said @duelewar. “Like bro.. let’s have some self love and stand up for yourself man, leave her to be with him if she wants that much at the end of the day.”

Ralph gave the comment on a photo of a banana smashed on the sidewalk a like, and four weeks later, someone latched onto the screenshot.

The question is: Was Ralph’s like some sort of joke? Did he only like it because of how outrageous it is? And if so, does that make him weird? Or are the people asking these questions the weird ones? The public needs answers.

We’ll probably get none, however, because all Ralph has done is disabled comments on his Instagram.

“This is weird behavior”

On Tuesday, folks on X and Reddit started posting the screenshot of the comment with the telltale like and speculating wildly, as they do. On X, a post by @corensfilm suggesting that Ralph is “gonna be dealt with” gained 2.4 million views.

rachel brosnahan’s husband.…..you’re gonna be dealt with. watch your back pic.twitter.com/7L5IvALKAY — ⋆ (@corensfilm) August 13, 2025

Some called Ralph weird for this, others called him a loser, and more felt like he should have stood up for his wife against this weird commenter.

rachel brosnahan’s husband being a complete weirdo wasn’t in my 2025 predictions but the internet is nothing if not committed to plot twists — selin (@peurdutemps) August 13, 2025

User @peurdutemps wrote that “rachel brosnahan’s husband being a complete weirdo wasn’t in my 2025 predictions but the internet is nothing if not committed to plot twists.”

“How do y’all see this like as a joke?” asked @rhymeofaapoem. “This is weird behavior, f*ck him for all that matters.”

Meanwhile, on Reddit, the irony poisoned people there largely did assume that the like was facetious.

“I woke up this morning and saw this on twitter and people were like ‘he is so weird for this!’ and I read the like as sarcasm,” said u/GeneTierneysTyranny2.

“I think it’s more likely he finds it so ridiculous that it’s funny than him spinning out on social media and favoriting comments like that publicly,” wrote u/KELBY76.

As the discourse over Ralph spiraled, more X users suggested that everyone freaking out over a single like are the real weirdos here.

“I can’t be the only one who thinks people talking about Rachel Brosnahan’s husband like this is so fucking weird, right?” asked @Exitoverhere. “Like this is the kind of stuff that turns actors and actresses off fandoms and will make them wanna not ever interact with fans.”

“Stop. Being. F*cking. Weird.”

