‘They emailed me’: Best Buy customer promised price-match on Amazon Prime MacBook. Then 7-10 business days pass

A frustrated Best Buy customer claims the retailer strung him along for weeks after promising to price-match his MacBook purchase, only to ultimately deny his refund request.

Featured Video

Reddit user LegitMaan shared his experience on the r/BestBuy subreddit, describing how the electronics retailer allegedly kept delaying his price-match refund before eventually refusing to honor it entirely.

How weeks of delays led to denial

“I requested a price match on Black Friday for a MacBook and they said I would receive the refunded difference in 7-10 business days,” the Redditor wrote. After the refund failed to materialize, he says he contacted Best Buy again, only to receive another promise tied to a 7-10 day waiting period.

Advertisement

After more wait time, Best Buy finally emailed LegitMaan to inform him they wouldn’t process the price match, claiming his purchase was now past “the return window.”

Understanding Best Buy’s price-match policy

This isn’t the first time a Best Buy customer has taken to social media to complain about difficulty with the company’s price match guarantee. In a previous incident reported by the Daily Dot, a store manager allegedly refused to price match an item that was on sale at Amazon, telling the customer it was “beyond their threshold.”

While Best Buy’s price match guarantee does include major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Home Depot as “Qualified Competitors,” their policy specifically excludes special sales events, including “Black Friday pricing, special daily or hourly sales and items for sale Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.”

Advertisement

What makes this case particularly interesting is that it allegedly wasn’t a typical competitor price match. As LegitMaan claimed in the comments, “It was a price match from Best Buy’s website, which was approved.”

Unlike when matching competitors’ prices, Best Buy’s Black Friday exclusions don’t apply when customers are trying to get the same price the company offers through any of its own channels – whether online, in-store, or through their app.

Another commenter in the thread claimed to have faced similar delays, saying they “followed up five times” without resolution. “I read in another thread that it’s better to go into the store and get it resolved, so I’ll probably do that today,” they added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Best Buy via their press email and to Reddit user LegitMaan for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.