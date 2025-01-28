Newsletter: 🦷 🍗 Tooth found in McDonald’s nuggets

Featured Video

Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: A woman claiming she found a tooth inside her McDonald’s nuggets , the internet reacting a the “ next level trolling ” of a Democrat’s “Contraception Starts at Erection” bill, some memes that sprang up after the Philadelphia Eagles won a game to go to the Super Bowl, and how people are reacting to Netflix having another price jump .

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman was left shaken after finding what she claims to be a human tooth in her McDonald’s McNuggets.

Many on the internet praised the bill for bringing political trolling to new heights.

🏈 SPORTS

30 of the funniest Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl memes after their win over the Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after a 55 – 23 victory over the Washington Commanders, and the internet wasted no time celebrating with Eagles memes.

Streaming content is about to get a lot more expensive with news of Netflix increasing their subscription prices again in 2025. And with the rising cost of, well, everything these days, film and tv fans are pissed.

We cover the “best and worst” of internet culture, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll focus on stories that highlight the “best” in a semi-regular section called “One Good Thing.”

‘It works for me every time!’: Expert shares trick to nailing parallel parking every single time

A car expert is going viral after sharing the “perfect” way to parallel park .



User @know_about_cars_ said that their social media page is dedicated to “[making] driving easier.” And in a recent clip, they said that their tip for parallel parking is well worth learning.



“$8,000 worth of practical car tips!” @know_about_cars_ wrote in their video’s accompanying caption. The content creator’s clip had amassed more than 351,700 views.



According to @know_about_cars_, the directions are as follows .

In the comments section of @know_about_cars_’s video, several users said that the idea of parallel parking still spooked them.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏡 This very strict apartment listing highlights the grave state of home-hunting in 2025.

📕 A HomeGoods customer has gone viral after getting a luxury book for a clearance price thanks to an employee’s mistake.



💵 For anyone on the hunt for deep discount bargains, this viral video showing shoppers how to take advantage of Dollar General’s penny sale will be very interesting.



🧽 A woman is calling out users of Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray for using the product wrong.



🥤 This woman says putting this item in your Coca-Cola can and leaving it in the fridge overnight will keep it fresh. Does it work ?



✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU HAVE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

President Donald Trump went on an executive order binge on his second inauguration day 👀

📚 Andrew’s Reading: “Iron Gold” by Pierce Brown 📚

