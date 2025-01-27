30 of the funniest Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl memes after their win over the Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after a 55 – 23 victory over the Washington Commanders, and the internet wasted no time celebrating with Eagles memes. Whether you’re a die-hard Birds fan or just here for the chaos, social media sites were filled with amusing takes on the playoff game results, as fans celebrated the Eagles’ dominance and roasted their rivals.

Featured Video

X, BlueSky, and Reddit were flooded with creative posts. From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia references to a desire not to watch another Eagles/Chiefs Super Bowl to amusing takes on Commanders Linebacker Frankie Luvu’s dives at the goal line, the meme game was strong.

Many netizens joked about the Pennsylvania city’s tradition of greasing light poles to deter rowdy fans from climbing up them in celebration after Eagles victories. Even people who aren’t fans of the Eagles posted about how they would be rooting for the Eagles as they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl begins, these memes perfectly sum up the energy of Eagles fans: passionate, hilarious, and ready to show their hometown pride. Some of those posting on social media poked fun at Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s spelling fail at a rally last weekend after she tried to start a chant spelling “Eagles” and instead spelled it “E-L-G-S-E-S!”

Advertisement

Below are 30 of the best Super Bowl Eagles memes that captured the energy, pride, and downright pettiness that followed the big win of the Eagles against the Commanders as they head on to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

Eagles: ……………



Frankie Luvu at the goal line: pic.twitter.com/awx3qfxl74 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 26, 2025

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

26.

Advertisement

27.

28.

Advertisement

29.

30.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.