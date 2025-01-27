Advertisement
30 of the funniest Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl memes after their win over the Commanders

‘[john darnielle voice] the most important thing about the philadelphia eagles going to the super bowl is that they’re the philadelphia eagles. and that they’re going to the super bowl.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Tweet that says '55 points' with a screenshot of someone looking frustrated

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after a 55 – 23 victory over the Washington Commanders, and the internet wasted no time celebrating with Eagles memes. Whether you’re a die-hard Birds fan or just here for the chaos, social media sites were filled with amusing takes on the playoff game results, as fans celebrated the Eagles’ dominance and roasted their rivals. 

X, BlueSky, and Reddit were flooded with creative posts. From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia references to a desire not to watch another Eagles/Chiefs Super Bowl to amusing takes on Commanders Linebacker Frankie Luvu’s dives at the goal line, the meme game was strong.

Many netizens joked about the Pennsylvania city’s tradition of greasing light poles to deter rowdy fans from climbing up them in celebration after Eagles victories. Even people who aren’t fans of the Eagles posted about how they would be rooting for the Eagles as they go up against the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl.

As the countdown to the Super Bowl begins, these memes perfectly sum up the energy of Eagles fans: passionate, hilarious, and ready to show their hometown pride. Some of those posting on social media poked fun at Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s spelling fail at a rally last weekend after she tried to start a chant spelling “Eagles” and instead spelled it “E-L-G-S-E-S!”

Below are 30 of the best Super Bowl Eagles memes that captured the energy, pride, and downright pettiness that followed the big win of the Eagles against the Commanders as they head on to play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

1.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Alright, here comes the goal line play for the Eagles. Luvu:' with a photo of Ralph Wiggum from the Simpsons diving headfirst through a house's window.
@NFLonFOX/X

2.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, '55 POINTS' with a photo of a man leaning out of a car window looking like he's about to burst a blood vessel.
@NFLonFOX/X

3.

4.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'the start of eagles-commanders' with a photo of Tiger Woods facing an older golfer who is wearing bright clothing and smoking a cigarette while staring Woods down.
@brianmfloyd.bsky.social/BlueSky

5.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'greatest city on earth' with a photo of an Eagles fan sitting on top of a traffic light.
@brianmfloyd.bsky.social/BlueSky

6.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'So Scrumptious.' with a photo of a turnovers package with 'apple' replaced with the Commanders logo.
@nflmemewar.bsky.social/BlueSky

7.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Rest of the country forced to be Eagles fans' with an old timey news reporter screenshot with an inset image that says, 'Now it's everyone's problem.'
@nflmemewar.bsky.social/BlueSky

8.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Eagles players giving Sirianni the Gatorade shower' with a photo of Homer Simpson getting hit in the face with a beer keg.
@coachfinstock.bsky.social/BlueSky

9.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Join us Washington' with a 'heaven' image of the Commanders logo joining all the other NFL sports logos that didn't make it to the Super Bowl.
@coachfinstock.bsky.social/BlueSky

10.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'They're testing Zeno's Paradox in the Eagles game.'
@michaelemann.bsky.social/BlueSky

11.

Eagles Super Bowl meme of a bald man painted all green grinning for the camera.
@michaelemann.bsky.social/BlueSky

12.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'I have bird flu (eagles fever)'
@nanglish.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Philadelphia Eagles fans everywhere: STOP THE COUNT'
@nanglish.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'eagles fans showing up to work tomorrow' with a screenshot from a cartoon of a bulky man connected to green glowing wires. He is saying, 'I was born in hell, and I demand respect!'
@briancgrubb.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Chiefs/Eagles II: The One You Didn’t Want'
@briancgrubb.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'The Eagles are about to 50-burger the Commanders.'
@jimmykempski.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, of two cars, each driver the Eagles or the Commanders, diverging on a highyway. Text reads, 'Smell of a b*tch.' and 'Superbowl.'
@jimmykempski.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

Meme tweet of Mayor Parker, her smiling face in the place of the Eagles logo. Text reads, 'ELGSES'
@TGinPhilly/X

19.

Eagles Super Bowl meme of cupcakes with the Mayor's misspelling, 'ELGSES' on top.
@TGinPhilly/X

20.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Nobody: Luvu:' with a still of Mr. Krabbs body slamming a board game Patrick and Sponge Bob are playing.
u/Harvickfan4Life via Reddit

21.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'The NFL looking at their Super Bowl viewership this year:' with a still from an early Spider-Man movie of Norman Osborn saying, 'How strange. There's nobody here.'
u/Harvickfan4Life via Reddit

22.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'your Super Bowl rooting interest map:' with a graphic of the United States and only two states rooting for the Chiefs, everywhere else rooting for the Eagles.
@506sports.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Eagles Super Bowl meme of Squidward (Jason Kelce) looking at Sponge Bob (Hurts) and Patrick (Saquon) frolicking outside his window.
@506sports.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

Eagles Super Bowl meme of a dramatically lit wrestling scene, text reads, 'Me, a football fan. / Another Godda** Eagles/Chiefs Superbowl.'
u/JamesMCC17 via Reddit

25.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Typing 'who are the guys in the super bowl this time' into ChatGPT and getting back a message like 'This year the Super Bowl features The Kansas City Chiefs and Iran! Are you excited?' and getting really scared about how good the technology is'
u/JamesMCC17 via Reddit

26.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'This years Super Bowl match up' with a photo of Kermit the Frog and Jalen Hurts.
@zmandretti.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, '[john darnielle voice] the most important thing about the philadelphia eagles going to the super bowl is that they’re the philadelphia eagles. and that they’re going to the super bowl.'
@zmandretti.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'Every NFL fan right now:' with an exhausted resigned dog image.
@zmandretti.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Eagles Super Bowl meme with the 'illusion of free choice' meme. In either Superbowl win scenario, it says that Philadelphia crime rate goes up.
u/werewolfgy via Reddit

30.

Eagles Super Bowl meme, text reads, 'The refs trying to figure out which team they can throw a flag on during the Chiefs/Eagles Superbowl.' with the Confused Math Lady meme.
u/werewolfgy via Reddit

First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

