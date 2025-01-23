‘NEXT LEVEL trolling’: Dem lawmaker praised after introducing ‘Contraception Starts at Erection’ bill

In Mississippi, a new Senate bill wants to fine men up to $10,000 for masturbating or climaxing without the intent of making a baby, an official piece of legislation that the internet is finding very hard to ignore, let alone believe.

Yes. You can read that again. It’s true. Mississippi state Sen. Bradford Blackmon, a Democrat, recently filed the “Contraception Begins at Erection Act.”

If passed, the law would take effect on July 1, a week after the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Although the bill is not meant to pass, it is intended to make a point about the absurdity of reproductive rights in America, and how that absurdity rarely applies to men.

“All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman’s role when men are fifty percent of the equation,” Blackmon said in a statement to WLBT News, an NBC affiliate. “This bill highlights that fact and brings the man’s role into the conversation.

“People can get up in arms and call it absurd but I can’t say that bothers me,” said Blackmon.

Many on the internet praised the bill for bringing political trolling to new heights.

“I could have sworn this was an actual Republican bill because that’s how nutsy they have become,” said one user, who called the bill “pure gold.”

“This is NEXT LEVEL trolling and I’m fuckin here for it!” a user said. Echoing this, another user asked an important follow-up question: “Also how would they make up the lost revenue from this during no-nut november?!”

However, not everyone got the joke, or at least they’re not sure if it’s a joke, which, in a way, speaks volumes about the state of politics in the age of MAGA.

“I’d like to believe Sen. Bradford Blackmon’s bill is a prank/protest bill to spark a conversation on contraception and gender roles but we live in such a stupid timeline that I can’t be sure,” a user said.



