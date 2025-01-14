‘I always see them just wipe’: Woman issues warning for anyone who uses Dawn Powerwash. You’re probably using it wrong

A woman is calling out users of Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray for using the product wrong.

In a TikTok with over 5.2 million views, content creator Ashdjtay (@ashdjtay5) demonstrates why Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray users who “just wipe” are cleaning improperly.

“Is it me or does anyone else freak out when they see people ‘clean’ with Dawn Powerwash?” Ashdjtay asks in an on-screen caption. “I always see them just wipe with a paper towel or rag.”

Leaving soap residue behind

Ashdjtay sprays Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray onto her stove’s surface. She then wipes it “clean” with a paper towel to demonstrate the improper method.

“Watch how much soap is left even after I wipe it,” she writes. She takes a wet sponge that “only has water in it” and wipes the seemingly clean surface again. Large amounts of soap suds show up with each wipe she makes. This demonstrates the large amount of soap residue left on the stove surface.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments section, viewers were also perplexed by how some people cleaned with Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray.

“Yeah because it’s dish soap and should be rinsed. It’s not a surface cleaner,” one viewer explained.

“I use it on my stove to get the grease off but I always use water and rinse it afterwards,” a second viewer added.

“It’s great if you do the second step of washing it off, especially on stainless steel kitchen appliances that have a film/grease. But you can’t skip step 2,” a third person chimed in.

“YOU’RE TELLING ME PEOPLE ARE USING DISH SOAP AS ALL PURPOSE SPRAY?” exclaimed a four viewer.

What is Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray used for?

Dawn advertises its concentrated Powerwash Dish Spray as a way to “get dishes done faster.” The spray reportedly cuts through grease five times faster than traditional Dawn dish soap.

Besides washing dishes, Dawn also claims its Powerwash Dish Spray is an excellent stain remover. For food, grease, and grass stains on clothing, Dawn recommends using Powerwash Dish Spray as a pretreatment option.

To do so, simply spray no more than two sprays directly onto the stained clothing (polyester, cotton, or polyblend only) and rub it in with your fingers. Then, simply wash the garment in the washing machine with the laundry detergent of your choice.

Does Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray sanitize surfaces?

While Dawn also recommends the product for cleaning kitchen surfaces and sinks, it is important to note Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray is not a disinfectant or an antibacterial product.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ashdjtay via TikTok message and to Dawn via email for more information.

