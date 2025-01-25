‘This is what we’re eating’: McDonald’s customer gets Chicken McNuggets for her daughter. Then she bites into something hard

A woman was left shaken after finding what she claims to be a human tooth in her McDonald’s McNuggets. Demi (@itsmedemi90) bought a McDonald’s Happy Meal for her young daughter. But the child was shocked after finding something hard when she bit into her chicken nuggets.

Demi says she initially thought her daughter had lost her tooth. But was horrified to discover that the object wasn’t her daughter’s.

“It’s not her tooth, y’all. This is not my baby’s tooth, but this is a baby’s tooth. This was someone’s baby’s tooth. This is disgusting. And this is what we’re eating. This is what we’re feeding our kids,” she says.

She continues, “This is a human, too. This is a baby, too. And I say baby—no more than 6 years old. This is a tooth. This is a baby tooth. And we’re eating this [expletive], and you [expletives] are still gonna go continue to eat from there. Look at this.”

She then shows users a small white object, which, she claims, is the tooth in question.

While several commenters advised Demi to call the police, others shared their own similar experiences.

“This happened to me a few years ago at Culver’s y’all!” one wrote. “I bit down on a burger, and I bit something hard.I pulled it out of my mouth, and it was a baby tooth!”

Another added, “I’ve had small pieces of white stuff that I can’t chew that I thought were teeth chips in my burger from there! Not just McDonald’s, store-bought meat as well!”

While a third noted, “One bad chicken nugget incident where it didn’t feel right and 1 bad Costco hotdog incident where I found a tooth (not mine..) are in fact the reason I’ve been vegan for 11 years now.”

The video has amassed 3.8 million views.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Demi didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Are there teeth in chicken nuggets?

Various Redditors and a Quora user flagged that they had found similar strange objects in their chicken nuggets, demonstrating that this is actually a rather common feat. The majority of Redditors and Quora users said that these white chunks are likely bits of chicken bone and tendons, which sounds a lot more plausible than human teeth.

“All kinds of bits and pieces are ground up or down to make McNuggets,” one Quora user claimed. “This includes beaks, feet, joints, connective tissues and even certain body parts such as the birds’ anus.”

And a 2013 study by Mississippi researchers tested chicken nuggets from two unnamed “two national fast food chains.” The nuggets they examined were found to contain cartilage, bone, and other parts of a chicken, like skin, muscle tissue, and blood vessels.

However, McDonald’s specifically has denied that its chicken nuggets contain solid matter like bones. On its website, the restaurant said that its McNuggets are made of 100% chicken breast and added that its suppliers go to “great lengths” to ensure its nuggets are chicken bone-free.

