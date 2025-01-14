‘The next day it won’t be flat’: Woman says put this in your Coca-Cola can and leave it in the fridge overnight to keep it fresh. Does it work?

Late at night, when the itch for a cold Coca-Cola or sparkling water hits, you might worry about your ability to finish that beverage.

Likewise, the amount of caffeine contained in a whole can of soda pop might be too much for just before bed. But a sip of soda would be just the right kind of nightcap.

One TikToker is claiming that beverages can be saved by adding one simple element to the open can before putting it in the fridge: any kind of stainless steel implement. She suggests a spoon, fork, or reusable straw.

In the video posted to TikTok that has drawn over 591,000 views, content creator @theuntamedherbalist says the trick can save soda or sparkling water overnight.

“Did you know that if you don’t finish a soda or a soda water before you go to bed at night,” the TikToker begins. “You can put a spoon or fork, or a stainless steel straw—it has to be stainless steel—in your can, and put it in the fridge. And the next day, it won’t be flat.”

Does this trick work?

Adding a stainless steel spoon has long been recommended as a trick to save a bottle of sparkling wine, such as champagne, when the cork cannot be worked back into the mouth of the bottle.

The theory supporting this advice is based on the metal’s ability to help reduce the escape of carbon dioxide from the bottle or can.

The internet is filled with anecdotes of this trick working to preserve the sparkles in sparkling wine. But it might be a happy coincidence.

Debunked

But this doesn’t mean that the trick is necessarily an effective means of keeping carbonation in beverages. In these cases, according to the BBC, the fizz was likely to remain without the interference of a spoon.

The “science” behind the theory simply does not bear out, per the BBC. In an experiment, spoons were found to have little impact on the level of fizz left in the bottles.

The best way to preserve sparkling beverages, it turns out, is to prevent air from escaping the container. For wine bottles, a stopper or cork can achieve this pretty simply. For cans of soda, by virtue of how carbonated the beverage is to start with, simply placing the can in the fridge overnight should retain much of the carbonation.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers were of the mind that if it is just one can, it should be finished or disposed of if drinking it all at once is not possible.

“Not finish a soda?” one commenter wrote. “I don’t know what that means!! Hahha.”

“Who is out there not finishing a can of soda??” another asked.

“In this household, all soda will be enjoyed,” a third said. “No can remains with any fluid.”

@theuntamedherbalist Honestly the best tip someone gave me like 15 years ago ♬ WELTiTA – Bad Bunny & Chuwi

Others shared their alternative: putting aluminum foil over the top of an open soda can, which might be more effective as it can create a closed seal.

“I use tinfoil as a lid,” one commenter wrote.

“Omg I’ve been doing this unknowingly with aluminium foil!!!” another commented. “On top as a lid.”

“Also wrap the top in Aluminum foil and it works the same way,” a further user said.

