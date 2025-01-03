Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A DoorDasher stealing a cat , 33 memes and viral moments that defined 2024 , a new conspiracy theory about fog and people getting sick , and the year-end post from the @ClubChalamet account getting a ton of attention .

After that, we’ve got a “Main Character of the Week” for you. Also, it’s Friday, so it is time for our weekly news quiz! Scroll down to answer the question, if you guess correctly you might win a web_crawlr shirt!

A woman recently shared shocking footage from her home security camera, alleging that her DoorDash driver stole her cat during a delivery .

2024 has had no shortage of incredible memes and viral moments .

Conspiracy theories about “the fog” are picking up steam online as people report strange, thick mist followed by flu-like symptoms .

The manager of the account recently posted a heartfelt—and controversial—year-end post on her social media channels , one that the internet is calling a disruptive and entertaining “Club Chalamanifesto.”

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

THE MOST-READ STORY ON THE DAILY DOT IN 2024 INVOLVED SOMEONE WHO WORKED IN WHAT KIND OF INDUSTRY? (I.E. WHAT WAS HIS JOB?)

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The Tesla Cybertruck driver spending way too much on car insurance

🏨 This woman says her items were stolen during her Embassy Suites stay. She couldn’t believe the hotel’s response .

🐕 Dogs aren’t usually allowed in grocery stores. But some employees are too scared to say anything about it. So this Sam’s Club customer took the confrontation into his own hands .

📦 A woman recently sparked discussion online with a TikTok video expressing her frustration over Amazon’s return process .

💸 This business owner is the latest of many to call out Francesca’s for failing to pay her the tens of thousands of dollars it owes her.

🛏️ In the middle of a deep home clean? Stay far away from that memory foam mattress cover .

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

Are we collectively becoming more ✨️illiterate✨️, or is it not that serious?

