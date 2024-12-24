‘I want my cat back’: Customer catches DoorDash delivery driver stealing her cat off the porch. So why are viewers split?

A woman recently shared shocking footage from her home security camera, alleging that her DoorDash driver stole her cat during a delivery.

The TikTok user, Stella Dior Tee (@itsmyworldtimez6), showed what started as a seemingly friendly interaction before taking a bizarre and troubling turn.

Her video has since garnered 4.2 million views, causing some mixed reactions and genuine debate in her audience.

How did the DoorDash cat theft incident happen?

The clip begins with the delivery driver approaching Tee’s porch, where Garfield, her friendly orange tabby, greets her.

“Hey Kitty!” the Doordasher says while placing the bags on the porch. She then asks, “Is this your kitty? Does Kitty live outside or does Kitty come inside?”

Although Stella’s response isn’t audible, it’s clear from the context that Garfield is an indoor-outdoor cat who enjoys spending time outside.

After helping Stella carry her bags, the Doordasher leaves, saying, “You take care.”

Moments later, however, the security footage shows her stopping her car a short distance away. She calls out to Garfield, who willingly gets into her car, and then drives away.

In the video’s text overlay, Stella wrote, “Doordash count y’all days y’all got people stealing cats. I want my cat back Vicky,” referring to the driver by name.

The woman shares good news

In a series of follow-up videos, Tee revealed the happy news that Garfield is safely back at home. While she didn’t go into full detail about how the situation unfolded, viewers were relieved to see the orange tabby enjoying life again, running around the house and snacking as usual.

The lack of specifics about Garfield’s return has left many questions unanswered, with viewers wondering whether Doordash intervened or if local authorities got involved.

For now, Tee seems content to have her beloved pet back, though the peculiar circumstances surrounding his temporary disappearance continue to spark curiosity. The Daily Dot has reached out to Tee via TikTok comments and messages for further details on what happened behind the scenes.

Is it safe to have an indoor-outdoor cat?

The debate over whether cats should be allowed outdoors is ongoing among pet owners, with no definitive answer. It often depends on the specific environment a cat lives in.

According to a blog post by Wag!, about 33% of pet cats in North America are allowed outside. While this comes with benefits such as increased exercise, improved mood, and less mess at home, it also introduces significant risks.

Wag! also noted dangers like exposure to parasites, car accidents, animal attacks, and injuries. Catnapping—like in the case of Tee’s Garfield—could be another concern.

It’s also worth mentioning that outdoor cats also impact wildlife. The American Bird Conservancy notes that domestic cats have contributed to the extinction of 63 bird, mammal, and reptile species. Additionally, the site identifies cats as the No. 1 human-caused threat to birds in the U.S. and Canada.

Tee’s video caused a fierce debate in the comment section. Some users praised the Doordash driver for “rescuing” the cat and condemning the TikToker for letting her cat go outside.

“She recused the kitty your pets should be inside comfortable like the rest of the family,” wrote one user.

“The Kitty needed an Inside home and I hope she provides him/her comfortable one,” said another. “Instead of being left outside to the unknown.”

On the other hand, some users defended Tee and hoped for Garfield’s quick return.

“These comments are INSANE. I have a house cat that we TRIED to keep inside and would run out and run off EVERY chance he got,” shared one user. “Now he lives his BEST life coming in only at night to sleep.”

The Daily Dot has also contacted Doordash via email for official comment.

