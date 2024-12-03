‘Gotta do Kohls return and they give you a 20% off coupon’: Amazon customer issues warning after she tries to make 2 returns, discovers this new policy change instead

A woman recently sparked discussion online with a TikTok video expressing her frustration over Amazon’s return process.

In her video, which has garnered over 350,500 views at the time of writing, TikTok user Lex (@wittycommittee) is captured staring off into the distance as Bo Burnham’s “Bezos I” plays in the background.

What’s going on with Amazon returns?

In the text overlay, Lex wrote, “My last two Amazon returns required both box and label wtf is happening and why are we going backward.”

She didn’t hold back in the caption either, adding, “I’m shaking with rage tbh.”

However, it appears this may not reflect a company-wide policy change. According to Amazon’s website, while customers are sometimes asked to box and label a return item, they can still complete returns without a box or label.

The box-free, label-free initiative was introduced back in 2019 as a more sustainable way to handle the process.

“Select a label-free, box-free return location after initiating your return through Your Orders,” the site guides. “After completing the steps, you’ll receive a QR code. Bring it to the drop-off location with the item that you want to return. You don’t have to package your item in a shipping box.”

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments section, viewers had different experiences on how often Amazon has asked them to label and package their returns in boxes.

“This is new to yall?” asked one viewer, confused. “[Every] Amazon return in my whole history I needed to provide the return box and label for?!!”



“I got my costume and $600 worth of decorations for a Halloween party and returned it all next day no questions asked full refund,” wrote another, painting a different story.

A third viewer shared a different issue. “20% of the time I do a drop-off return, I’ll get an email confirming that Kohls or Whole Foods has my item, and then 2 weeks later they charge me for it saying I never returned it,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lex via TikTok comment and direct message. It also contacted Amazon via email.

