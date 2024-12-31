Conspiracy theories about “the fog” are picking up steam online as people report strange, thick mist followed by flu-like symptoms. The thickness of the fog, its appearance under a flashlight, and the respiratory symptoms some have reported after exposure led many to theorize about chemical attacks, bioweapons testing, and, of course, aliens.

Featured Video

So far, there has been no confirmation that there is anything nefarious about any fog in any part of the world, but with mistrust in the government at high levels, this hasn’t slowed the spread of frightened posting.

Now everyone in TikTok is afraid of the fog pic.twitter.com/Trt4bOXEJN — UAE Exotic Falconry & Finance𓅃 (@FalconryFinance) December 31, 2024

What are the fog conspiracy theories?

Starting on Dec. 29, social media users on conspiracy-heavy platforms like TikTok and X began publishing videos about a nefarious fog that seemed unusually thick or made of large particles. Some reported an odd smell described as chemical, electrical, or burning, and then claimed to experience fever, coughing, sore throat, headache, and fatigue.

Advertisement

These symptoms drew COVID-19 comparisons and soon led to the term “Fogvid-24.” As an echo of the conspiracy theories around the virus, some claim that government forces are surely deploying the fog as a means to spread a new pathogen, either as an experiment or an attack.

Reports from around the globe are surfacing of mysterious illnesses linked to encounters with so-called “chemical fogs.”



Described as a thick, lingering blanket, the fog has left people sick—many experiencing sudden cold or flu-like symptoms after only brief exposure.



Dubbed… pic.twitter.com/DQqnrsYKzd — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) December 30, 2024

“Reports from around the globe are surfacing of mysterious illnesses linked to encounters with so-called ‘chemical fogs,’” writes X account @ShadowofEzra. “Described as a thick, lingering blanket, the fog has left people sick—many experiencing sudden cold or flu-like symptoms after only brief exposure.”

Advertisement

“Around the globe” may be an exaggeration, however. Most if not all of these reports appear to come from the U.K. (which is famous for its fog) or areas of the U.S., including Florida.

Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, California, Texas and basically all over the country people are reporting this same thick “particle fog”



They say it’s making them feel sick, smells like chemicals and is not normal. What are the odds this exact same looking stuff is everywhere? pic.twitter.com/KMed4z4vBg — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 31, 2024

Skeptics react

Considering how prolific they have become thanks to the internet, many users are quick to dismiss anything that smacks of a conspiracy theory. Theories on the fog are no exception, especially as believers and skeptics appear to fall along political lines.

Advertisement

Those reporting on the fog as though it’s a government plot (or aliens) tend to lean conservative, with histories of anti-government posts or handles like “@BGatesIsAPsycho.” Skeptics, on the other hand, tend to lean left and are wasting no time insulting those who want to believe.

“The delusional throbbers that believe this stupidity need to give their heads a massive wobble,” writes @BSmithBenS.

Advertisement

Others have suggested that conspiracy theories like this demonstrate a need for traditional news media, heavy on fact-checking.

What could explain the mysterious fog?

As the term “the fog” trends on X, many posts come with videos of people shining flashlights into the mist, allowing viewers to see individual particles swirling around. This led to widespread alarm among those unaware that fog is actually made of small water or ice particles that reflect light.

Advertisement

A video from 2015 by a YouTube user testing out his LED flashlights shows the same effect. This is, in fact, how fog normally looks under concentrated light.

As for cold or flu-like symptoms, it’s possible that people are simply catching COVID-19 or another common respiratory virus over the holidays. Some of those sounding the alarm say that the fog appeared on Christmas Day when they likely would have spent time indoors with a group of loved ones.

Every year since 2020, the late fall and early winter holidays have brought a spike in COVID cases, as has always been the same with contagious and seasonal respiratory illnesses.

Advertisement

Artificial fog machine patent fuels conspiracy theories

Not everything about these conspiracy theories can be easily explained away, including the reported chemical smells. Meanwhile, people keep digging up additional oddities that they connect to the fog.

Earlier today, X user @girlymisogynist posted about a patent for a “process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists.” However, inventors Paul Weiss and Jules Verdier submitted the patent application on Feb. 27, 1916, and it expired in 1937. So, it’s probably not related to the current fog issue.

Advertisement

U.S. military bacteria fog experiments

In what sounds like a conspiracy theory but is reported as real by the Bay Area CBS News, the U.S. military conducted experiments over cities like San Francisco using artificial fog to spread bacteria from 1949 to 1969. They were meant to be simulations of “germ warfare” attacks and allegedly sickened and even killed U.S. residents.

This is according to Director of the Terror Medicine and Security Program at Rutgers Medical School Leonard Cole in his 1989 book Clouds of Secrecy.

“Nearly all of San Francisco received 500 particle minutes per liter,” Cole wrote. “In other words, nearly every one of the 800,000 people in San Francisco exposed to the cloud at normal breathing rate (10 liters per minute) inhaled 5,000 or more particles per minute during the several hours that they remained airborne.”

Advertisement

This report is based on “government records, courtroom testimony and interviews,” according to Publishers Weekly.

None of this means that the government is pouring pathogens on its populace now, but we can’t say it’s impossible to do so.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.