‘I would also contact their corporate office’: Woman says her items were stolen during Embassy Suites stay. She can’t believe the hotel’s response

A woman is going viral on TikTok after warning viewers against staying at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando North in Florida.

User @bonjour.anahii recorded her video from her car, where she said she was waiting for law enforcement to file a police report.

“Here’s our experience at Embassy Suites,” she said. “We got our items stolen, and we filed a report.”

@bonjour.anahii said she filed the report, seemingly with the hotel, on Thanksgiving, a day that the hotel’s manager wasn’t working. “They will be checking the key lock record,” @bonjour.anahii noted, adding that she was hopeful that she’d hear back from management quickly.

The content creator ended her video with a PSA to hotel-goers. “Be very careful if you’re staying at the Embassy Suites in North Orlando,” she said. “They came when we weren’t in the room and took our stuff.” As of this writing, @bonjour.anahii’s clip has amassed more than 282,200 views.

What happened at the Embassy Suites?

In a follow-up clip, which was also recorded from outside of the hotel, @bonjour.anahii said that law enforcement had arrived.

“They are talking to management right now, and we’ll see what the police can resolve for us,” she said.

Apparently, the police didn’t offer much help, though. @bonjour.anahii said that the hotel relayed the same information to law enforcement. “So we’re just getting a police report for records,” @bonjour.anahii said.

As of press time, it is unclear what items of @bonjour.anahii’s were stolen. But she clarified in a comment that the hotel’s housekeepers were to blame for her stuff disappearing.

“Manager contacted us and said that it’s likely housekeeping [who] thought it was garbage,” she wrote. To apologize for their mistake, the content creator said that the hotel offered her “2 nights free.” What’s worse is that @bonjour.anahii said her items were taken while she had a do not disturb sign on her front door.

“This is def a lesson learned,” @bonjour.anahii wrote.

What happens if hotel housekeepers accidentally throw away your belongings?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like affected customers will receive a check for the items that got tossed.

In a 2017 forum, another Hilton guest said he experienced a similar situation. After returning to the hotel after work, he said that his room was completely empty.

“All my clothes” were gone, the user said.

In the end, the user found that a housekeeper had tossed all of his clothes into a Hilton laundry bag. However, the manager refused to reimburse the guest for the clothing “because he said that required him going through Corporate.”

If you want to stop hotel cleaners from throwing away your personal items, some users recommended speaking to the front desk. Beyond that, “your best option is to hide the things you want to keep. No one in hotel staff is allowed to go through your belongings, so pack the things you want to keep away in your luggage,” one commenter added on a recent Quora thread.

You can also try labeling your items with markers such as “do not remove” or “keep.” This could signal to cleaning staff that the marked items are important and should not be mistaken for trash. And in the comments section of @bonjour.anahii’s TikTok video, one viewer advised the affected woman to reach out to someone with more power.

“I would also contact their corporate office,” she said.

Viewers offer advice

In the comments section of @bonjour.anahii’s video, several viewers shared their own hotel security tips.

“ALWAYS get one of those little flat Bluetooth cameras that stick to the wall,” one woman suggested. “Put it on the ceiling above the doorway, inside the room because they NEVER look up. Always travel with mini-cams.”

“I travel with a cellular game camera that I set to watch the door when we leave,” another said. “The pictures are sent to your phone as soon as they are taken. Does not matter if the thief steals the camera.”

“We carry a ring camera with us when we travel,” a third commenter wrote. “And I put a post-in on the wall that says ‘cameras within.’”

“We always keep our valuables locked in our suitcases or in our car if we are driving,” a fourth viewer said. “Trust no one not even hotel staff.”

Some share sympathy

Others who said they’ve dealt with similar problems at hotels empathized with the content creator’s predicament.

“Orlando is the worst. My uhaul was robbed overnight at La Quinta,” one viewer shared. “Front desk tipped off his friends. Lost $17k worth of belongings.”

“The same happened to us at the #embassysuites San Juan Puerto Rico,” another said. “They did nothing lost about $1k.”

“Same thing happened to me at the Embassy Suites in [Las] Vegas,” a third viewer added. “At the time, the on-duty staff was absolutely useless. I went to corporate, and ended up getting a reimbursement.”

To this comment, @bonjour.anahii said that she was “working” on trying the same fix.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bonjour.anahii via TikTok comment and to Hilton, Embassy Suites’ parent company, through email.

