‘Club Chalamanifesto’—@ClubChalamet creator Simone claps back at critics in iconic year-end post

From blockbuster reveals to look-alike contests, 2024 has seen impassioned fans create powerful online discourses; some of which have even reached the ears of celebrities themselves. Yet no celeb subgroup has had a more exciting year than devotees of actor Timothée Chalamet, led by outspoken celebrity fan account @ClubChalamet.

Simone, the manager of the account, recently posted a heartfelt—and controversial—year-end post on her social media channels, one that the internet is calling a disruptive and entertaining “Club Chalamanifesto.”

I just posted a year-end message on the Club Chalamet forums. Based on reactions and interactions of the past six months, specifically, I have to share my thoughts on how Club Chalamet will be setting some boundaries for 2025 and beyond. Thanks.https://t.co/qK1PX56sCg — Club Chalamet 💫 (@ClubChalamet) December 30, 2024

At 11:27 am on Dec. 30, 2024, @ClubChalamet shared a message on X, saying “I just posted a year-end message on the Club Chalamet forums. Based on reactions and interactions of the past six months, specifically, I have to share my thoughts on how Club Chalamet will be setting some boundaries for 2025 and beyond. Thanks.”

The message linked to a detailed, five-paragraph post by Simone on the official Club Chalamet Forum. In it, she reflected on the past six months and vehemently expressed her hopes for the future.

She begins the entry by thanking fans for her increase in readership and nearly 30,000 followers on X. She then discusses the subsequent scrutiny of her critics that came with her account’s popularity. “While I believe that a great majority of CC followers are good people who are genuinely interested in the content and information that Club Chalamet produces, there is evidence of a high number of trolls/haters following CC just to stalk and keep tabs on the content to mock me and have select posts go viral.”

Simone goes on to say that, due to the dissemination of @ClubChalamet’s information to her critics, she would not continue advising on how to meet or encounter Timothée Chalamet in person. “I know that people are trying to extract information from me about what my plans are, and trust me, if I want people to know what I’m doing on my private time that might be related to a Chalamet event, I will share it at the appropriate time.”

The post then gives guidelines to supporters on how to combat some of the specific criticism towards Simone and @ClubChalamet.

“I would like to ask the good people who are reading this to not only ignore that bs, but pay attention to who is writing negative things about me and block them.” Simone continues by saying that if the reader believes any of the gatekeeping or negative comments—which include misinformation, AI-generated content and slander—they should “please stop following me/CC because obviously, I’m not someone you should be paying attention to.”

where were you when the club chalamet manifesto dropped https://t.co/hgHbhEcClI — sarah :) (@sagrafi11) December 31, 2024

Lastly, Simone calls out the ageism she’d observed while running @ClubChalamet, and issues a warning to those who engaged with it. “You’re sending out to the universe that you don’t want to live as long as I have (which I’m not even f*cking old old) and you know what, the universe might return that favor and cut your life short, just to spare you the awfulness of reaching my current age of only 58.”

As of Dec. 31, 2024, X post linking to the forum received nearly two million views, 1,900 likes, and was made semi-private so only accounts @ClubChalamet follows or mentioned can reply.

Fans respond to Simone’s 2025 ‘Club Chalamanifesto’

Like some of her previous posts, X followers were quick to point out the reactive nature of @ClubChalamet’s content, calling her heated end-of-year post “club chalamanifesto.”

Some online accounts used excerpts of @ClubChalamet’s post to humorously comment on commonplace and relatable situations.

Gonna start using this entire paragraph when someone calls me old 🙂‍↕️ https://t.co/vf5YaZh4GX pic.twitter.com/2g1cquczgK — 🐱Brie (@Brie__yonce) December 30, 2024 @Brie__yonce/X

While others found humor in the phenomenon of @ClubChalamet itself.

true love is explaining to your chronically offline boyfriend who clubchalamet is — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 24, 2024

Who is @ClubChalamet?

While starring in two successful studio films (Dune: Part Two, A Complete Unknown) and one viral look-alike trend in 2024 didn’t make Timothée Chalamet a household name, it did propel him to a level of online significance the actor had not yet achieved. The added attention on Chalamet also gave fan accounts more traction, including @ClubChalamet, helmed by a 58-year-old Los Angeles-based superfan named Simone.

The popularity of @ClubChalamet’s online presence has even spawned fan accounts of the fan account, keeping followers updated on the activity of @ClubChalamet. Based on @ClubChalamet’s innate popularity, this information is likely something enthusiasts will continue to want in the year ahead.

In response to a request from The Daily Dot, @ClubChalamet said via Instagram, “I have denied all requests from the press in the past 15 months. I appreciate the interest in CC, but my posts speak for themselves. I’m a private person and the press would invite more unwanted envy my direction. Thanks and Happy New Years.”

