‘Jokes on them. I’ve stopped going all together’: Ex-Chipotle worker reveals the reason why employees purposely ‘skimp you’ on food

Over the years, numerous Internet users have accused Chipotle of “skimping” on their orders. This can include not providing enough food for online and in-person orders (a common accusation) to other issues like not giving double meat when requested.

As a result of these problems, users on the Internet have begun to suspect that Chipotle is intentionally giving less food to their customers. Now, a TikTok user and self-proclaimed former Chipotle worker—those suspicious of Chipotle are correct.

In a video with over 340,000 views, TikTok user Jennifer (@jennyg6612), who says that she “worked at 2 [Chipotle] locations (2015-2017),” alleges that the company wants the customer to get as little as possible.

“If you feel like they’re skimping you, it’s because they are and they’re doing it on purpose,” Jennifer says.

Over the course of the video, Jennifer says that managers will tell employees to reduce the amount of food given to a customer.

“[The managers] literally tell you to skimp people and to give them as like little as possible, and they will even start off with a small amount of stuff, just to see if you say anything, just to see if you want more,” she explains, “because the goal is to make the most profit and have the least amount of loss.”

“If they notice that you are spending more money on your shifts, then you will get reprimanded for it,” she continues. She then advises to insist on using the portion cups, but notes that the employees are “gonna still try and get away with it, especially on those single orders where you’re not watching them.”

In the comments section, users shared their own Chipotle complaints.

“The employees basically glare at you while making your bowls, almost daring you to say something about the skimping on the items,” wrote a user. “I stopped going.”

“This is why I’ll only get Chipotle in person. gotta watch them make it,” added another. “The online pick-up bowls are just sad.”

“The trick is to ask for a proper portion amount, and if they won’t, have them finish making it all, then just say you changed your mind and walk out,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and Jennifer via TikTok comment.