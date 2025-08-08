“Never knew we needed this”: Mario Kart parties were just taken to another level after gaming club hires live MC

Competitive gaming events are nothing new. From small club meet‑ups to massive esports tournaments, gamers have been gathering for years to show off their skills.

These meetups are usually all about the competition: fast rounds, scorekeeping, and bragging rights. But one UK‑based gaming club added something different—live music and a freestyle MC.

As a result, their Mario Kart nights feel more like a party than just a run-of-the-mill tournament. Now it’s going viral on TikTok.

Video game club hires MC to host the event

The TikTok account for Dubtendo (@dubtendo), a gaming club based in London, shared a clip of one of their recent Mario Kart events, which has already racked up more than 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

“We hired a MC to freestyle over our Mario Kart competition,” the text overlay reads as players speed through the game on a giant screen.

The MC—later revealed to be @zephmiles—keeps up a nonstop stream of rhymes over the race. “Yoshi, you’re still in 12th place, but we got a bullet mill to get you underway… Go for the kill. Don’t end up on the windowsill,” he raps as the crowd cheers.

In the caption, the group added: “Our extra large Mario Kart competition ft. MC.”

In a follow‑up clip, they explain more about the setup. “This is a segment of our event called the Dubtendo Double Dash Disco,” they wrote. “We allow people to play Mario Kart on our massive screen whilst we DJ and MC over it.”

People can’t get enough

Viewers loved the idea, with some saying it’s exactly the kind of fun they’d spend their “adult money” on. “If I won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs,” one commenter said.

“Freestyling this must be so difficult. He’s talented,” another user wrote.

“Whoever that MC is deserves a raise,” said a third.

Even TikTok UK chimed in, commenting: “We never knew we needed this.”

“You are not gonna believe the gig I just booked,” another person joked.

Dubtendo says this is par for the course

In an email correspondence with the Daily Dot, a Dubtendo representative explained that the idea wasn’t exactly new for them.

“We’ve been doing hosted Mario Kart competitions with a live DJ and host for many years now—they’re called the Dubtendo Double Dash Disco,” they said. The setup involves a DJ playing mostly garage, dubstep, and drum & bass as the in-game soundtrack, while a live MC hosts and commentates over the races. “We do it as a way to bring our two loves together—raving and gaming.”

According to the group, the crowd always responds well. “The reaction is always great at our events—people love a new way to play and experience Mario Kart,” the representative said.

They added that Dubtendo has been around for over a decade. “We’ve been doing Dubtendo for over 12 years now, bringing ravers and gamers together through our events, stages, and DJ sets,” they explained. “We love combining gaming and raving culture and giving people who might not usually go out to a rave something different to connect with.”

