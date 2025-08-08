“I don’t understand”: Lizzo shuts down Ozempic rumors again—this time with a viral TikTok trend

Lizzo is yet again addressing comments about her weight loss.

Known as a figure for body positivity, she’s even been featured in a South Park episode about a fictional drug called “Lizzo” that works as the opposite of Ozempic—helping people accept themselves the way they are.

But her recent slim-down has sparked a familiar conversation online, with some claiming it’s thanks to diabetes drugs now popular for weight loss, like Ozempic.

She’s spoken about this before. As reported by People, Lizzo admitted she tried an Ozempic-type drug but said it didn’t work for her

Instead, she focused on a holistic approach—taking care of her body, watching her diet, and sticking to healthy habits—which, she said, made a noticeable difference.

The internet is still relentless

Since the speculation wasn’t going away, Lizzo joined the “I have one daughter” trend, a TikTok format based on an odd exchange between two people on a dating site.

In her version, she played both parts: herself and the critics questioning her weight loss.

With the trending audio playing, Lizzo mouthed the lines while adding her own on-screen text.

Lizzo as the audience: How did you lose weight?

Lizzo as herself: Calorie deficit, Consistent cardio, Prioritizing sleep, Lowered cortisol & No alcohol for monthsssss

Lizzo as the audience: So… Ozempic?

Lizzo as herself: I didn’t use Ozempic

Lizzo as the audience: You’re lying… If you didn’t use Ozempic then how did you lose weight?

Lizzo as herself: (repeats) Calorie deficit, Consistent cardio, Prioritizing sleep, Lowered cortisol & No alcohol for monthsssss

Lizzo as the audience: I understand that… But you’re a celebrity and celebrities use Ozempic

She ends the clip mouthing, “I don’t understand,” in sync with the song.

Most people in the comments supported her response.

“People really act like humans didn’t lose weight before Ozempic lol,” one person wrote.

Another adds, “People really just don’t LISTEN.”

Others suggest society is forgetting how weight loss worked in a pre-GLP1 era. One says, “It’s like the whole world forgot weight loss is still possible without Ozempic or surgery.”

“People are acting like it happened overnight, she was working for years on herself,” another fan adds.

Some also pointed out that using the drug isn’t something to be ashamed of. “But like on the flip side, there’s absolutely no shame in using a tool like Ozempic,” one user said. “If it’s helping you get healthy, it’s a great thing.”

Another adds, “You owe ZERO explanations to anyone…but I’m happy you’re doing this the healthier way.”

