“You REALLY need to call the airline”: Woman stays in Paris hotel crawling with bedbugs, then flies home

An American TikToker is giving social media the creeps after revealing how her Paris hotel was infested with bedbugs.

Kassidy King (@anxious_baddie) recently returned to the States after a week-long vacation to Europe. It wasn’t until she got back that she shared a more honest look into what her trip was like—filled with bedbugs.

In a video that’s racked up over 14.8 million views, King treated horrified viewers to clips of bedbugs openly swarming the hotel furniture and walls in the daylight, as well as bites covering her body.

A follow-up video shows how the bite situation got even worse. The TikToker was absolutely covered in bug bites across her arms, legs, torso, and even her face.

“Yes, they were feasting on my face,” she said, showing a close-up in the mirror. “And my eyelid. My eyelid.”

Americans are horrified

The U.S. certainly has its fair share of bedbugs, but the situation in Paris has been widely reported in the past. In 2023, bedbugs plagued Paris Fashion Week. The next year, there was concern about dealing with bedbugs while visiting the city for the Olympics.

Bedbug issues have some nuance to them, but one thing most people can agree on is that it’s best to do everything you can to avoid dealing with them. The creatures are notoriously difficult to get rid of once they infest your home, your furniture, your clothes, or anything else. And they can be fairly insidious, meaning you may not notice them for a while unless you’re actively looking for them or you start waking up with bites.

To that end, people were mortified that King appeared to continue staying at the hotel in question despite the fact that this particular infestation was so bad that the bedbugs were crawling around freely and in the open.

No sympathy for lack of consideration

Although King initially garnered some semblance of sympathy on TikTok, that didn’t last for too long. According to Reddit commenters, in a since-deleted video, the TikToker admitted that she brought all of her things home from France as-is, potentially exposing other passengers and their luggage to bedbugs.

They also allege that she didn’t inform the airline about the bedbugs even retroactively, although one concerned redditor ultimately did that for her.

We can only hope King’s neighbors come across her videos before the bedbugs potentially find them, too.

