“Customers keep asking if you’re closing”: Claire’s employee shares video of a half-empty store after bankruptcy news

Claire’s, the mall staple known for ear piercings and glittery accessories, just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time since 2018.

Featured Video

The company claims it’s attempting to restructure in order to avoid liquidation and keep its doors open—but with $500 million in debt and growing pressure from online competitors, its prospects do not look promising.

“This decision is difficult, but a necessary one,” CEO Chris Cramer said in a news release. He blamed changing shopping habits, tighter wallets, and rising competition, adding that the company is exploring “strategic alternatives” and talking with potential investors.

While Claire’s says it plans to stay in business, the retail landscape is anything but certain. And according to one employee, that confusion is already spilling into stores.

Advertisement

Employee shows what it looks like inside her Claire’s store

A TikTok user who goes by @clairesemployee32 posted a video that paints a bleak picture of what it’s like working for the brand right now. Their post got more than 675,000 views.

In the video, the employee films their nearly barren store, with shelves that look half-stocked and a space that feels more like a clearance event than a functioning retail location.

“POV: You work at Claire’s and haven’t gotten shipment in 2 months and customers keep asking if you’re closing but you don’t know what to tell them,” @clairesemployee32 wrote in the video’s text overlay. “Because the company literally just won’t let you know wtf is going on.”

Advertisement

The user added more in the caption: “Live laugh love Claire’s… thank you guys for literally firing everyone AFTER changing the severance policy!”

People in the comments weren’t optimistic. Several shared their own stories of working retail during a bankruptcy and warned the original poster to prepare for the worst.

Advertisement

“They won’t tell you!! Coming from someone who ran 3 Payless stores,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Coming from a recent store manager at JoAnn Fabrics… not looking great.”

One commenter detailed how their jewelry chain promised everything would be fine—until it wasn’t.

“They offered us a bonus to stay until the end,” they said. “Then they filed our last payroll and bonus in their bankruptcy. I was owed over 2k and my settlement was $157.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @clairesemployee32 via TikTok for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.