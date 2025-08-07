“This is top-tier journalism”: Backstreet Boys fan attends The Sphere residency twice, shares POV from the top vs. bottom of the venue

Have you been curious about where to sit at The Sphere in Las Vegas? One fan of the Backstreet Boys attended their show multiple times, switching seats each time, and documented the experience along the way.

Fans share their POV at Backstreet Boys’ residency

The Sphere recently hosted the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys’ “Into the Millennium” concert residency. While many fans were stoked on the sensational experience that they witnessed, it sparked discussion of where the best seats in the house are.

TikToker @organized_adventurer featured a video of attending two shows of the Backstreet Boys’ residency at the Sphere.

The experience shows off the cool effects and the LED screen that the venue is known for.

However, to give the audience a taste of what they can expect, the TikToker did a close-up from the front rows and one from the back rows to differentiate each experience.

From the back view, the viewer is able to witness the effects, designs, and the overall experience of the band’s performance. From the front view, the viewer is more focused on the band itself, so they aren’t able to see the entirety of the venue.

Based on the front view and back view, many viewers want to experience the performances from higher sections of the venue, although not everyone is in agreement.

“I think I’d rather be further away,” one user wrote.

“I was in section 101 at the very first row and wouldn’t trade it,” a second user wrote.

“Both views are great, but the sound further away is definitely worse,” a third user wrote.

“It seems that no matter where you sit, the show was still great,” a fourth user wrote.

Other commenters took the opportunity to thank the TikToker for doing excellent research for both views.

One commenter wrote, “I appreciate the effort you went into researching for us.”

A second commenter wrote, “I volunteer for this research. I feel like we need a GA view.”

A third commenter wrote, “This is top-tier journalism.”

Meanwhile, one TikToker had their own humorous spin on the “high vs low” seat perks:

