“Became 2-dimensional”: Man falls onto his Subway sandwich and completely flattens it. Now, people are trying to recreate the viral flat sandwich on social media

A woman shares the hilarious aftermath of her husband falling on a Subway sandwich, garnering stitches and parodies of the incident on TikTok.

What happened after he fell on the Subway sandwich?

In a video with over 56.5 million views, TikToker Des Osio (@des_osio22) opens the paper wrapping of a Subway sandwich. The sandwich lies completely flat, as if it had been steamrolled.

On-screen text reads, “My husband fell and his whole body landed on top of half of his sub. Turned it into a flat sandwich.” She laughs in the background.

The caption reads, “Poor sandwich didn’t stand a chance.”

How did viewers react to the “Human Panini Press”?

In the comments of the viral TikTok, viewers question the physics of the perfectly flat sandwich incident.

“Are you sure it didn’t fall under a hydraulic press?” one asks.

“That is insane like nothing fell out the side, it just completely became 2-dimensional,” another writes.

“The rest of the ingredients didn’t have time to escape the compression,” a third points out.

Other TikTokers quickly react to the squished sub. One films themselves eating a Subway sandwich with on-screen text reading, “Every time I eat Subway I can’t help but wonder how the hell the guy who fell on his sandwich made it so flat.”

Others demand a “step-by-step video” showing how he flattened the sandwich in the midst of his fall.

In a follow-up video, Osio shares security camera footage of her husband falling. While he falls out of view, a large sound echoes, and the truck next to him shakes upon impact. She jokingly calls him the “human panini press.”

He reenacts the fall in a second clip, explaining that he clipped his foot on the license plate of one of their cars and tumbled straight onto the Subway sandwich in his hand.

Subway even saw the video, sending Osio and her husband an actual panini press and extra merch.

Some TikTokers try to recreate the flat sandwich. Gaby Big Bites, a Mukbang TikToker, flattens a sandwich and eats it in an AMSR-style video.

TikToker Homegirl1107 (@homegirl1107) buys a sub and tries to flatten it with a mallet on “Day 3 of trying to flatten a Subway sandwich.” In subsequent videos, the TikToker makes her partner belly flop on a sandwich to try to recreate the human panini press. She also drives over one with her car.

The Daily Dot reached out to Osio for further comment.

