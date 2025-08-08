“This is just bad parenting!”: Christian family’s “night owl” bedtime routine has the internet up in arms

Emily Boazman, mother of three, shared her family’s nighttime routine in a June 30, 2025, video that received attention across social platforms. Boazman and her husband Jake, a district attorney, homeschool their young children, aged 9, 7, and 3, and do not enforce a set bedtime. The family typically winds down between 9 pm and 1 am.

Featured Video

The video reveals that the family prepares dinner around 9 pm, after returning home from evening activities or church. After dinner, the family engages in typical end-of-the-day activities, such as cleaning, bathing, and generally winding down. Boazman and her children pray together in bed, and the timestamped video shows that the kids are asleep just after midnight. Boazman and her husband are in bed by 12:55 am.

The video has 12.9 thousand views on TikTok. Many commenters had strong negative reactions to the children’s late bedtime. Boazman and her husband were even accused of abusive behavior. She said she had, “NEVER had such a negative reaction, or such mean and hateful comments and DMs in response to a post.”

Advertisement

The TikTok creator told Newsweek, “I was getting DMs from people saying we were abusive parents, that I was a narcissist for forcing my kids to stay awake.”

Commenters on Instagram accused Boazman of bad parenting and asserted that children need quality rest and structure. Some mentioned that the kids will be unprepared for a world that works at 8 am and eats dinner at 5:30 pm.

Advertisement

“This is chaotic. I can’t imagine growing up in this chaos.”

“Hey so this is just bad parenting! That poor, tired little boy.”

Advertisement

On Instagram, @seshneep1 commented, “So when they have to deal with the real 8-5 world what are they gonna do?” and added, “hope it works out for them. Not a normal way to live… Normal people have a structured lifestyle. And their children have a normal dinner and bedtime. This is crazy.”

Others reacted to the backlash and came to Boazman’s defense. Single moms, shift workers, and those commenting on the variability of circadian rhythms were receptive to the family’s late-night lifestyle.

“As a single mom, our routine looked like this for a while and you know what..you gotta do what works.”

Advertisement

“This is our family. We usually eat after 8. Bed between 12:30-2:30am. I work night shift from home, we homeschool, it just works for us. I followed because you make me feel like I’m not alone. ❤️”

“Everyone is wired differently. My family is the same way. We are more productive and function better at night. We also work night shifts.”

Advertisement

“This is our normal.”

Newsweek reported that the family is up in the morning at 10:30 am. Boazman does housework, prepares lunch, and reads to the kids while her husband is at work. She says the schedule suits her family’s lifestyle and is followed by other families in their community.

“Everyone around us has this same schedule, and it just works to make plans at a later time,” Boazman said. “Our church friends mainly all go to bed late, our activities—like pickleball and volleyball—are always planned late.”

Advertisement

And Boazman says it’s okay if people don’t get it. “This is our normal … and I know people can’t wrap their head around it, and that’s okay … everyone does things differently in their own household,” she wrote on Facebook. “And this is how we do things in ours.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.