Advertisement
Trending

“Normalize pilots being gossips”: Pilot makes emergency stop for passenger, then roasts her in shady play-by-play

“I’ll serve the tea this time.”

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
Left: Airplane wing Middle: Man looking out an airplane window under caption reading: 'Pilot exposes ungrateful passenger after emergency' Right: Same man looking shocked

An airplane pilot hilariously put a passenger on blast after the flight had to be diverted for an emergency, and another person on board captured the whole thing on video.

Featured Video

At the end of July, Ishan (@ish.bish) posted a video to TikTok briefly chronicling the captain’s announcements during his flight. The first announcement shared that the plane was going to have to make an unscheduled landing in Newfoundland, Canada, because a passenger on board was experiencing a medical emergency.

Ishan filmed as the plane landed, showing ambulances lined up and waiting, and then noted that the follow-up announcement from the captain came two hours later when the airplane had taken off again.

“You’ll be happy to learn that our passenger—which, we saved her life—she was a bit angry to be offloaded from the aircraft,” the captain said over the intercom. “She gave us the finger when leaving the aircraft, and she’s still…being very angry at the hospital. That’s it.”

Advertisement
@ish.bish

Captain wasn’t having it

♬ original sound – Ishan

Everyone wanted the tea

Ishan wasn’t the only one thrilled with the pilot’s decision to entertain his passengers with unnecessary shady updates. In fact, it seems like this would be a welcome update to flights in general.

In Body Image
@jessievancity/TikTok
Advertisement
In Body Image
@longlegssmolshorts/TikTok
In Body Image
@movie.asquare/TikTok
In Body Image
@elahny/TikTok
In Body Image
u/Purple-Warning-2161 via reddit
Advertisement

A lack of gratitude

A number of commenters chimed in with their lack of surprise that the passenger seemed so ungrateful about how things played out. Some had experienced similar either on flights or in other emergency situations.

In Body Image
@the.christine/TikTok
In Body Image
u/allaboutmojitos via reddit
Advertisement
Comment
byu/mindyour from discussion
inTikTokCringe

Hopefully, the passenger in question is doing alright, and may it serve as a lesson to everyone else to life your life in such a way that a random airplane pilot doesn’t immediately badmouth you as soon as you get off the plane.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

TAGS

Airplanes Planes TikTok
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot