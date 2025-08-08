“Normalize pilots being gossips”: Pilot makes emergency stop for passenger, then roasts her in shady play-by-play

An airplane pilot hilariously put a passenger on blast after the flight had to be diverted for an emergency, and another person on board captured the whole thing on video.

At the end of July, Ishan (@ish.bish) posted a video to TikTok briefly chronicling the captain’s announcements during his flight. The first announcement shared that the plane was going to have to make an unscheduled landing in Newfoundland, Canada, because a passenger on board was experiencing a medical emergency.

Ishan filmed as the plane landed, showing ambulances lined up and waiting, and then noted that the follow-up announcement from the captain came two hours later when the airplane had taken off again.

“You’ll be happy to learn that our passenger—which, we saved her life—she was a bit angry to be offloaded from the aircraft,” the captain said over the intercom. “She gave us the finger when leaving the aircraft, and she’s still…being very angry at the hospital. That’s it.”

Everyone wanted the tea

Ishan wasn’t the only one thrilled with the pilot’s decision to entertain his passengers with unnecessary shady updates. In fact, it seems like this would be a welcome update to flights in general.

A lack of gratitude

A number of commenters chimed in with their lack of surprise that the passenger seemed so ungrateful about how things played out. Some had experienced similar either on flights or in other emergency situations.

Hopefully, the passenger in question is doing alright, and may it serve as a lesson to everyone else to life your life in such a way that a random airplane pilot doesn’t immediately badmouth you as soon as you get off the plane.

