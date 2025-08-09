“They’re measured to close perfectly”: Woman shares warning after her Apple laptop screen cracks after leaving paper inside and closing it

Laptops aren’t exactly cheap—especially not if you’re using a MacBook.

So when something goes wrong, even a small mistake can turn into a big (and expensive) problem.

That’s precisely what one TikTok user realized after making what seemed like a harmless decision: closing her laptop with a card still inside.

“Is this common knowledge?”

Heidi (@classicheidi) didn’t drop her laptop. She didn’t spill anything on it. She just opened it like any other day—only to discover that the screen was completely shattered.

In a TikTok that’s gotten over 409,100 views, Heidi tries to process what happened.

“I just opened up my laptop to the biggest jump scare of the century,” she says. “I’m so confused because I just brought it outside and put it on my bed.”

Then she figured it out: She had closed the laptop with a card still resting inside. The tiny sliver of paper, pressed between the screen and the keyboard, had caused the internal screen to crack.

“I would have never thought that could happen,” she added. “Am I an idiot? Is that common knowledge that you can’t put a piece of paper in there?”

The caption on the video reads, “Is this common knowledge omg.”

What do experts advise?

It turns out that what happened to Heidi isn’t unusual—especially for Apple laptops. Because MacBooks are engineered to close exactly, even small objects can mess with the pressure distribution and cause internal damage.

A guide by SafeMode explains that “forgetting about things like pens or other stationery left on the keyboard and then shutting the lid like usual can damage the screen or the touch panel.”

Even accessories as slim as webcam covers have reportedly caused cracks in newer MacBook models, since there’s barely any room for error in the hinge design.

In the comments section, other users were quick to share sympathy—and a few jokes at Apple’s expense.

“It’s Apple, so of course it will break if a fly lands on it,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Yeah, that’s a common MacBook thing. They’re measured to close perfectly. A camera cover can break it, too. I’m sorry…”

One more joked, “I’m surprised it broke from a card and not just breathing too hard since it’s Apple.”

