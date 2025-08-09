“Freeze it completely solid”: People are sharing their best-kept secret travel hacks on TikTok

When it comes to traveling, there can be many debacles that you may run into. Forgotten passport, lost luggage, and flight delays. You are already spending a lot of money to travel, so why put more stress on yourself when it comes to mishaps?

If you want to make your traveling experience more easy-going, these TikTokers shared their best hacks on securing the best journey.



1. Book your flight on the same day of the week as your travel.

“I used to work in the travel industry. Book your flight ON a Tuesday or Wednesday FOR a Tuesday or Wednesday. These are the cheapest travel days to book and fly.” —Karalyn Swanson

2. Gifts for your flight attendants.

“If you can’t afford first class on a long flight, bring your flight attendants presents (candy, $5 Starbucks gift card, etc) and compliment them. They will TAKE CARE OF YOU.” —iamsaragonzales

3. Reasonable transportation.

“If using Uber, take a hotel shuttle off of the airport property and see the Uber rate drop significantly.” —PizzaAndMilk

“AirTag in luggage.” —Amanda

5. A drink hack for all of your soda needs.

“As a person who works for TSA…if you really wanna bring your favorite drink through, like want it for when you land, FREEZE IT BEFORE YOU COME THROUGH. Freeze it completely solid. Those are always allowed to go through no matter what.” —Jalynn Lopresti

6. Show your kindness.

“I smile at people and look them in the eye. Game changer for my mood when I land.” —sroth28

7. Ditch the large bag.

“Use a backpack as your personal item instead of a purse.” —M21222524

8. Book flights in incognito mode.

“Always book on Google flights on incognito mode, so the prices don’t go up every time you search for flights.” —ricanafho

9. Helpful advice.

“This isn’t for airports but for hotels…the gym ALWAYS has filtered water.” —Karen

10. Make sure your music playlist is secured.

“Make sure your music is DOWNLOADED!!!! before you get to the airport!!!!” —toriikiins

11. Have a change of clothes on hand.

“Always carry a change of clothes in your carry-on and a few things to freshen up in case luggage is delayed/lost.” —Jenn

12. If you have a craving for Starbucks…

“Don’t stand in that long line at Starbucks! Order ahead on the app, and watch all the people side-eye you! Cheers yall!” —contactnicolej

13. Sharing is caring.

“If flying with someone, pack half our stuff in each suitcase in case one is lost.” —Sonja

14. Double-check.

“Unpopular opinion: check your luggage! Being hands-free in the terminal and on the plane is so much easier. and you can pack your full-size toiletries.” —Robin

15. Early bird gets the worm.

“I always go really early. I kinda like airports, so I don’t mind hanging out, and I’m not stressed about making my flight.” —KellBell

