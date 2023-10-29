A Walmart worker who considered quitting two weeks prior was fired from his job, documenting it on video and considering himself to be “free.”

The video came from prolific TikToker Ray (@.ray_mtz03), who documented moments from his Walmart job in several TikTok videos on the platform. This one, very possibly the last of its kind, generated a little more than 53,600 views in its first 10 hours on the platform.

It starts with the creator saying, “Yo, so I just got fired,” laughing as he walks out of Walmart.

Once outside, he declares, “I really feel free now though, so liberated,” and wonders aloud what’s next for him.

When in his car, Ray notes that he was thinking about quitting his job two weeks prior, but decided to stick it out to be able to quit on his terms, saving money along the way. But, in his words, he “got a little complacent in life,” arriving late to his job and getting the boot as a result after his tardiness made him accumulate 5 points, the cutting point for Walmart staffers.

In past TikToks, he documented moments like hiding in the bathroom at work, tiring of a customer’s request to scan items, and back in July, eating cake alone in his car on his first work anniversary because “no one remembered” the occasion.

This new video ends with a moment of levity, with Ray saying, “I didn’t clock out,” but it’s a generally joyful video, as he remarks that working retail “does take a lot out of you” and seemed genuinely happy to be leaving the job.

Commenters found Ray’s video relatable.

“Cried happy tears when I quit my management position at dollar tree,” one user commented. “Retail really does drain you. Good luck bro.”

Another remarked, “Walmart built my work ethic,” adding, “I hate that company but I’ve thrived everywhere since because they slave you.”

“Wait so they fired you because you were late one day?” someone else wondered.

A commenter surmised, in response, “No, he was late multiple times and missed work.”

One went as far as to claim, “Walmart fires everyone.”

Someone else remarked, “That feeling is amazing when you don’t have to be anywhere.”

Ray responded to that, saying, “I can do anything at any time now!”

