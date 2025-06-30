Boston University to undergo external review following Alex Cooper’s harassment claims in her recent documentary

Boston University has committed itself to conducting an “external review” of its athletics department after former students made a number of allegations of sexual harassment against women’s soccer coaches. One such former student? Alex Cooper.

Featured Video

Alex Cooper reveals harassment at Boston University

Cooper is best known for Call Her Daddy, a Spotify podcast which frequently tops the streamer’s top charts. While her podcast is more lighthearted, Hulu’s Call Her Alex is of a more serious nature, with the tagline teasing that “the best story is yet her own.”

In the documentary, Cooper opened up about purportedly facing sexual harassment from coach Nancy Feldman, who retired in 2022. Discussing the documentary during a Q&A at Tribeca, Nancy claims that during her sophomore year, Feldman was “really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing.”

Advertisement

“[It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me,” she added. “It was this psychotic game of, ‘You want to play? Tell me about your sex life.’”

She also alleged that Feldman would often encourage her to get into her car alone with her at night to drive her to night class.

How did social media react to this?

However, the most bizarre part of the documentary was when it shows how 99 former players had come out in support of Feldman.

Advertisement

Former Boston University soccer player Sophia Woodland says she is “flabbergasted” by this in a TikTok. She continues, “I don’t know how anybody could support this woman.”

Meanwhile, Lexi Ward posted TikTok footage of her mother, also a former Boston soccer player, dubbing Feldman a “horrible, vicious, nasty woman.”

Advertisement

In the comments of a HerCampus TikTok about the documentary, one user put, “I don’t trust this world at all.”

While another added: “It’s not a shocker. Male coaches take part in this type of behavior, but generally it is addressed a lot faster.” More concerningly, several other comments doubted the validity of Cooper’s account.

A chain reaction

Nonetheless, Cooper’s documentary seems to have created a chain reaction. More and more Boston alumni are coming forward about purported harassment they’d faced at the hands of the university’s soccer coaches.

Advertisement

For instance, one former soccer player claims that coach Casey Brown groomed them. Allegedly, the coach “fawned” over her for over two years. The student adds that she was left having to deal with “awkward texts, unsettling invitations, and unwanted attention.”

While Brown initially denied these allegations, he was placed on leave in October 2024 and later resigned in December.

“Within days of receiving those initial complaints, BU launched an external investigation and hired Phil Catanzano of Education & Sports Law Group to conduct a comprehensive examination of the situation. The investigation found no evidence of sexual harassment and no BU policy violations,” Boston University said in a statement.

“The University takes harassment and sexual harassment, as well as reporting, seriously. We look forward to an external review’s recommendations that can provide suggestions for continued improvements as we strive for excellence in our athletic program.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here.