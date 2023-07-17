‘It literally tells them on the app too’: Walmart worker eats cake alone in car on 1-year anniversary because ‘no one remembered’

A Walmart employee posted a video of them celebrating their one-year work anniversary for the retailer by eating some cake alone in their car.

User Ray (@.ray_mtz03) penned that “no one remembered” his work anniversary, which led to his solitary dessert session, prompting a larger conversation on businesses not valuing their employees.

In the video, Ray pulls out a chocolate “ring” cake drizzled with vanilla icing from a plastic bag. He takes the treat from the package and takes bites from the whole cake as he sits by himself in his car.

He writes in a text overlay that provides more context to the solitary scene, “POV: No one remembered your 1 year anniversary” as he stares out the front windshield of his vehicle, set to sad piano music.

One commenter remarked that they underwent a similar experience at their own job, writing, “It’s all favoritism, they did the same thing to me. I’ve seen them go all out for other employees because they favored them.”

Someone else, who appeared to work for Walmart, seemed to suggest there really wasn’t any excuse for his co-workers to forget it was his 1-year work anniversary.

“It literally tells them on the app too,” they said.

Another user said that at their own job, they were the only person to congratulate someone’s 30-year work anniversary.

“I work at lowes we just had a guy hit 30 years with the company and I was the only one that told him congrats and gave him a cake pop kinda hurt me,” they said.

Another shared what they received for being 12 months consecutively on the job, saying, “I got a little slip that says ‘thank you’ and a 1 year pin to put on my name tag.”

Work Human says that celebrating “service milestones” and work anniversaries is a compelling way to help employees feel appreciated at their jobs.

“Work anniversaries are all about recognizing people and their contributions…[and they] remind employees what they love about the company,” the blog states. “When done right, anniversaries remind employees that the company cares about them and wants them to succeed.”

A 20-year-anniversary celebration for a Walmart employee named Jeff also went viral on TikTok in October 2022, sparking contrasting opinions from various users on the platform. Some thanked the employee for his service, while one person thought the video was “low-key sad :(” and another said, “and probably what Jeff got for all his years of hard work was a water bottle that says Walmart on it.” Recently, one Walmart employee went viral for criticizing employees who work for the retail giant for decades.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ray via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.