Ruth’s Chris server left speechless after customer complains about $150 steak’s lack of sizzle

A former Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse server recalled a time he was left speechless on the job. The story about a customer’s reaction to their plate not sizzling now has 498,000 views.

It was told and shared by TikToker Knighten (@knighten17), who used to work at a Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

All about “The sizzle”

“One of the main things that they’re known for is the 500-degree plates that all the steaks are served on. They put a little butter and parsley on the plates before they send them out to the table so that they are sizzling when they hit the table,” he says. “We call it the sizzle, imagine that. It’s kind of the mantra of Ruth’s Chris.”

Knighten then recounts an interesting customer interaction from one “super busy” night.

“Well, anyway, I’m taking care of this table one night, and it is super busy. I mean, we can’t even keep the oven full of plates at that point. We’re sending them out so fast,” he says.

Consequently, a lot of the plates that hit the tables weren’t as hot as they normally are.

“So, some of these plates are not quite 500 degrees. Are they still really hot? Absolutely. 500 degrees? No,” he explains. “I’m setting down the food one by one. I set down this gentleman’s steak in front of him.”

Dude, where’s my sizzle?

While the plate was, as Knighten indicated, extremely hot, it wasn’t hot enough for one patron. And this particular gentleman wasn’t afraid to voice his ire to the server. “He looks down at it, and he looks up at me. And I [kid] you not, he goes, ‘Where … is the sizzle?” Knighten recounts.

At this point in the clip, Knighten opens his mouth as if to indicate disbelief with the man’s shared grievances. “Are you serious? Are you serious right now?” Knighten says.

“I looked at him, and I bit my tongue. I said, ‘You know what, you’re right. There’s no sizzle. I’ll be right back.’ And I went back into the kitchen, and I don’t know what they did. They took a plate, and they stuck it straight in the broiler, probably made it like 700 degrees,” he continues.

The plate was most likely way hotter than Ruth’s Chris’ average platter temperature, Knighten says. Despite this, the TikToker says the customer seemed satisfied with the new plate’s sizzle. “And I brought that out, and that butter was spitting at that guy. It was so hot. So, was he happy, yeah. Yeah, he was. But I’ll never forget the way he reacted when his plate was not sizzling,” he says.

Ruth’s Chris 500-degree steak plates

Indeed, Tasting Table penned an in-depth piece about the eatery’s steak plate temperatures. The outlet corroborates Knighten’s claim that the plates reach around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s because “each steak is seared in an 1800-degree broiler to create a crisp crust.”

This protocol extends beyond just table appeal and a mouthwatering presentation. It also ensures that one’s meat remains hot throughout the duration of their meal. So if you like to take a bit of time to savor each bite, you won’t have to worry about your beef getting cold.

Moreover, like Knighten indicates, a “generous pour of butter” is added to the “scorching plate.” Additionally, this creates an aromatic component to the meal, as well as an added richness to one’s steak. This is due to the heat of the plate, coupled with the melted butter, which fosters an extended state of absorption for the cut of meat.

Ultimately, while the “sizzle” may seem like a bit of pageantry, Tasting Table rules that this song and dance is also functional.

It notes, “That heat gives the juices time to settle back into the steak as you eat…[it] plays to the restaurant’s flair for tableside drama without skipping the science…[and is] a really smart workaround that also happens to look and smell amazing.”

Many viewers actually defended the customer in the comments section of Knighten’s video. One person wrote, “Well, when you paying $150 a steak…”

“In his defense, he paid for sizzle,” another argued.

“You’re advertising ‘the sizzle’…..he expects it!” an additional TikToker chirped.

For others, however, there’s a right and wrong way for customers to make requests. “There is never any justification for a guest to curse at a server or any waitstaff,” one said.

Someone else said, “I get it’s expensive. But everyone is missing the point that there’s no reason to react that aggressively over a d*mn plate.”

“I can’t even comprehend how some people talk to servers,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ruth’s Chris via email and to Knighten via TikTok comment for further information.

