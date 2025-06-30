Woman says she cooked and ate her own rib meat after surgery and people are losing it

A woman’s casual confession that she cooked and tasted her own rib meat has disturbed and fascinated TikTok. In a viral June 17 video, user @pterodactylhunny recounts having a rib removed during a medical procedure, taking it home (for some reason she was allowed to do this), boiling the flesh off to preserve the bone, and then deciding to try a bite of the meat.

“I ate some of it,” she says in the clip, which now has 1.7 million views. The eater of the forbidden snack said she thinks it’s “pretty cool” and not “that weird—honestly.” The moment has ignited a wave of reactions, from stunned horror to philosophical musings about free will and veganism.

While some took a “you do you” stance, other TikTokers responded in disgust.

“How do you delete someone else’s video?”

Here’s the post shared from @pterodactylhunny’s TikTok account, which she refers to as an “engagement farm.” Spoiler alert, she said the human flesh didn’t taste good.

“You belong to a small group of auto cannibals.”

“Completely legal btw.”

“Honestly? 10/10 use of free will. Side note, please look up Prion disease before trying anything like this 😭and please gain consent from all parties involved before doing anything.”

@fullofrage__ stitched @pterodactylhunny’s story with anime thunder sound effects that punctuated every unbelievable claim as the story descended into cannibalism. “She ate her own rib,” wrote @fullofrage__. “You can do anything on this app… now you can eat yourself.” Stunned commenters blamed the phone.

“Maybe it is this damn phone… I’m sorry mom.”

“My mama was right, it’s this phone 😂.”

“My mom was right ‘I’m always on my d@mn phone.’ It’s definitely my phone’s fault.”

Is consensual cannibalism vegan? Is anyone trying to find out?

In response to the viral rib cannibalism story, @lauren.eiileen posed the question: Is eating your own rib meat vegan because it was consensual? The post got nearly 10 thousand comments.

“How tf did I end up here?”

“It’s my fault for owning a phone.”

