A woman may have just discovered Diet Coke’s most loyal customer.

Annie Bogart (@anniebogart) says she collected her boss’s empty Diet Coke cans over a month, and what she found was both hilarious and mildly alarming.

“Should I be scared?” she wrote in the text overlay of her TikTok. As of Tuesday, the video had racked up more than 97,400 views.

So, how much Diet Coke are we talking?

Bogart didn’t give a final count, but she did show the towering pile she built from a week’s worth of discarded cans.

She estimates her boss downs about 12 cans a day, though he’s only in the office a few times per week. Even so, the collection she stacked on a breakroom table was enough to impress—and maybe even concern—viewers.

“He’s probably their No. 1 customer,” Bogart joked.

For those worried, Bogart clarified her clip was made with love—for “Diet Coke lovers,” she said—adding that it wasn’t meant as judgment.

Is drinking that much Diet Coke safe?

Short answer: Probably not.

While an occasional can isn’t likely to harm, most health experts suggest keeping diet soda to a minimum. Excessive intake can raise concerns about hydration, caffeine overload, and long-term effects of artificial sweeteners like aspartame.

Aspartame, which gives Diet Coke its sweet kick, was labeled “possibly carcinogenic” by the World Health Organization in 2023. For context, that’s the same category as aloe vera and gasoline fumes. But you’d have to drink 9 to 14 cans per day, every day, to hit dangerous levels—assuming that’s your only source of aspartame.

Still, many people also consume aspartame from other low-calorie products.

“We need more research to understand how additives like aspartame impact health,” dietitian Kelsey Mangano told Fortune in 2023.

There’s also the issue of caffeine. Too much can lead to dehydration, headaches, or worse.

Viewers had thoughts—and some serious concerns

Diet Coke devotees flooded the comments with reactions ranging from envy to worry.

“And here I am feeling like I’ve done something wrong if I have more than 2 a day,” one woman said.

“You know what… this is making me feel a lot better about my Diet Coke addiction,” another joked.

“The way I audibly GASPED,” someone else wrote.

Some pointed out the cost of the habit.

“How can he even afford this,” one person asked.

“That’s a WILD amount of money -I genuinely cannot imagine, and I am a HUGE Diet Coke drinker,” another said.

Others offered health warnings from personal experience.

“I fainted from drinking so much Diet Coke when I went to college,” one commenter shared. “It can dehydrate you way more than people realize.”

“I had a coworker who found out they had diabetes because someone pointed out how much Diet Coke they were drinking,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bogart via TikTok comment and to Diet Coke through its online contact form.

