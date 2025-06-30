Starbucks baristas hype launch of the new Fireworks Frappuccino for July 4th, but customers aren’t sure: “But, like, what’s in it?”

With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, many restaurants are throwing in their two cents on providing great deals and some new dishes inspired by the patriotic occasion.

Featured Video

In 2025, one of the most anticipated releases that will be released this July 1 is Starbucks’ newest invention: the Firework Frappuccino. The picturesque, (potentially) delicious drink is one of the four frappuccinos that Starbucks is expected to release.

Starbucks baristas fuel excitement over Fireworks Frappuccino

In the midst of its release, many Starbucks baristas have showcased their excitement for the frappuccino. TikToker @brycefortier99 uploaded a video of him at work making the (you guessed it) Firework Frappuccino. In the video, Bryce is showing the whole process of creating the new drink:

Advertisement

From the syrup display to the blending mixture, he couldn’t wait to take the first sip of the drink. And, honestly, the drink is one of the most aesthetically pleasing drinks there is.

“I’m in love. I am so excited to try this,” Bryce says, before taking the first sip of the decadent drink. After tasting the drink for the first time, his reaction matched perfectly with his expectations.

Bryce states, “I’ve never thought I would like cold foam on a blended drink. But it’s actually really good. I would recommend adding it to any other blended beverage.”

Advertisement

In a similar video, TikToker @vonducthmaster stated that she is the only barista at her local Starbucks who is excited about the upcoming drink.

So, what is the new Firework Frappuccino?

The Firework Frappuccino takes note of the Fourth of July celebration, thanks to its red, white, and blue colors. The drink combines the berry flavors of the Summer Berry refresher, which is then mixed with coconut milk and strawberry puree.

Advertisement

For the final touch, the drink is topped off with vanilla sweet cream cold foam. Oh, and you can’t forget about the raspberry pearls…

Since the Fourth of July is one day, customers can enjoy the frappuccino until July 7. After the 7th, Starbucks will be releasing three new frappuccinos as part of their summer menu:

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappuccino

Strawberry Matcha Frappuccino

Brown Sugar Cream Cold Foam Frappuccino

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Amongst the thrill of the Firework Frappuccino, many viewers have hopped in on the eagerness of the drink in the comments of the TikTok previews from Starbucks baristas.

One person wrote, “Oh yummy.” Another person commented,” So that’s gonna be my free drink on my bday (July 1).” Another person joined in, writing, ”I’m…in…love!”

Advertisement

Outside of the excitement, other viewers had different reactions to the drink. Some believe that the ingredients will be sold out quickly, while others think that the drink isn’t all it’s hyped up to be. Then…there are the ones who are genuinely confused.

One barista wrote, “Stop, tell people it’s terrible, I don’t wanna make it!”

Another viewer writes, “Wait, but like what’s in it?” A third says, ”I don’t believe you.”

Whether you can’t wait until July 1 arrives, or if you’re not feeling the whole vibe of the Firework Frappuccino, brace yourself for the drink reviews of the “Firework Frappuccino” to flood social media.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.