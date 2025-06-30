“I don’t do rules or restrictions for my grandchild”: Boomer mom threatens to cut off her son over boundaries around his newborn baby

An entitled grandmother goes viral after her son asks Reddit for advice on how to deal with her unreasonable behavior following the birth of his child.

What did the grandmother say after the child was born?

In a screenshot shared to the subreddit r/WhatDoIDo, a new father tells his mom that his younger siblings can hold the newborn when they’re “a little older.”

Instead of respecting the boundary, his mom claps back, “We won’t come to visit until every one of your family can hold him… I don’t do rules or restrictions for my grandchild. If you and [your wife] carry on like that, we won’t have a relationship.”

The new father responds, “I’m not his only parent.”

He provides more context in the original Reddit post, saying, “Me and my wife dont share the same opinion about everything, and every single that my wife doesn’t agree on, my mom makes a huge deal out of it.”

Many new parents implement boundaries around who can hold the newborn, when family can visit, and whether they want their child’s photos posted on social media. However, some family members struggle to adjust to the new parents’ requests.

Redditors react to the story

In the comments of the Reddit thread, other new parents share their experiences dealing with grandparents who refused to respect their boundaries.

“My brother wanted the same no photos on social media thing. I had to take my mom’s phone away because she wouldn’t stop taking them when he had his back turned,” one commenter shares.

“My relationship ended with my mom when my daughter was born and I finally stood up to her with my own boundaries: ‘The only boundary I have with my child is having boundaries. I will say whatever I want to you, but from now on you will remember to respect me as your mother.’ Our relationship stopped there,” another writes.

“My friend’s mother in law kissed their newborn while she had a fricken open coldsore on her lip. This was after my friend was like ‘no kissing please,’” a third says.

Reddit gives OP advice

While many call out the grandmother’s unreasonable demands, others encourage the new father to act as a “united front” with his wife instead of “throwing her under the bus.”

“You should definitely be backing your wife up on this and not making it her fault and making you look like you have no say to your mother,” one writes.

“Stop throwing your wife under the bus when it seems like your mom is going out of her way to disrespect your wife. It’s probably part of why she keeps doing it, cuz she knows she can make your wife miserable and stressed out,” another urges.

