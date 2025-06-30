Woman buys 4Runner after 18 years with an old Honda. Then she discovers it’s tracking her every move—and shows how to opt out

Modern cars act like smartphones on wheels: tracking you, storing your data, and selling it to third parties.

When Bess Byers (@BessByers) from Reason bought her Toyota 4Runner, she quickly realized the vehicle wasn’t just a mode of transportation; it was a data-harvesting machine. She shared her insights in a video, complete with a step-by-step guide on how to protect yourself, which was then shared to X, formerly Twitter.

After 18 years in a tech-light Honda Element, she stepped into the digital era of vehicles and immediately took steps to protect herself.

She learned that her 4Runner was opted in to collect a staggering amount of personal data. This included her name, address, email, demographics, geolocation, driver’s license, and even financial details. That data didn’t just sit on the car’s system, but rather it got transmitted wirelessly to Toyota. The company then sold that information on to advertisers, insurance companies, and other corporate partners.

“My car sells information to affiliates like sponsors, partners, and advertisers. It shares my data with service providers and its affiliated insurance company, but only if I’ve provided consent, which I don’t remember doing,” Bess said in her video.

Even more alarming, though, Bess noted that it should come as no surprise, carmakers often share their customers’ data with law enforcement when requested. If you didn’t explicitly consent to this, you’re not alone. Many drivers unknowingly opt into data sharing when activating connected services.

Luckily, there are ways to fight back. Here’s how to take control of your vehicle’s data collection.

How to protect your data from your car:

Download your car manufacturer’s app.

Before leaving the dealership with your new car, install the company’s app and link your vehicle by entering its VIN (Vehicle Identification Number).

Decline all connected services.

When prompted, say no to features like remote diagnostics, live location tracking, or car health reports. These services transmit your data wirelessly.

Visit VehiclePrivacyReport.com.

Enter your VIN to see exactly what data your car collects and where it’s going.

Review and change data settings.

Use the app or your car’s settings screen to disable location tracking, biometric data collection, and other invasive features.

Opt out of targeted advertising.

Find your data and privacy settings within the app and turn off all marketing or advertising permissions.

Decline data sharing or selling.

Disable all options that allow your information to be sold to third parties, including affiliates or other service providers.

Unsubscribe from marketing communications.

Uncheck every box that allows your car’s maker to contact you with offers or updates.



Many drivers still have no idea their cars are collecting or selling their data. However, taking these simple steps helps protect your privacy and limit corporate overreach.

