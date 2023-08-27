‘I got pointed for going to my friend’s funeral’: Walmart worker says they get penalized for ‘anything’

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after discussing their Walmart job’s penalization system.

For context, Walmart employs a point system to keep track of employee behavior. Often, these points are given to employees if they are tardy—however, internet users claim that workers can receive points for a variety of time-related infractions, such as missing shifts or failing to call in. If one receives over five points, they can be fired.

Now, a user on TikTok has inspired conversation after recounting their own experience with the point system. In a video with over 2.7 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Adore (@_adormethyst) writes, “Working at Walmart is not for the weak .you get a point for anything.”

In the caption, the TikToker adds, “I havent been here a month and im already at 2.5.”

Commenters were quick to share their own stories of Walmart point accumulation, with many alleging that points were doled out unfairly.

“I got a point for not giving them a weeks notice for going to my grandpas funeral (he died 4 days prior to funeral),” a user claimed.

“I got points for taking a medical week off and it added up to me getting fired,” another stated. “Worked there for 3 months.”

“They can notice I have 4.5 points but not that I’m missing 2 hours of pay?” questioned another user.

“They gave me points because I missed a day of work (my apartment building was lit on fire and I was not allowed to enter for hours bc air quality),” an additional TikToker shared.

That said, many shared that the point system isn’t always as rigidly enforced as one might think.

“Lemme tell you last week I had 7 points they ended up putting me down to 3.5 just cause I’m a good worker,” alleged a commenter.

“I already passed 5 twice but my coach loves me n lowers it,” a second user wrote.

