A brutal sore throat virus is making the rounds online and in real life, but it’s not actually a mystery illness. TikTok users are describing “mysterious” symptoms of what they’re calling the “sore throat virus,” pointing to extreme throat pain, hoarseness, muscle aches, and fatigue, and often testing negative for strep, mono, or adenovirus. Doctors now say the real culprit is likely COVID, specifically the new “Nimbus” variant, whose symptoms include a razor blade-like sore throat that doesn’t always show up on rapid tests.

“Those tests are coming back negative because it’s Covid Nimbus & can only be confirmed by PCR. Best way to deal with it is to prevent it. Masks work.”

What is the Covid Nimbus variant?

Dr. Jen Caudle, @drjencaudle, shared a June 21, 2025, post with information about the Nimbus variant. Dr. Caudle said the omicron descendant is, “causing sore throat that is like beyond the typical sore throat.”

“Razor blade sore throat” has been reported as a symptom of Covid Nimbus by doctors and medical professionals internationally. Dr. Caudle told people experiencing the symptom to get tested for Covid. “It really sort of begs us to remember that Covid is still out there… don’t just assume it’s something else because it may not be.”

“Diagnosed today! Razor blades and thought my throat was closing last night!! The fatigue and muscle aches are also beyond measure.”

Sore throat doesn’t always mean strep

@pedsnp_kk, a pediatric nurse practitioner working in urgent care, shared in a June 7 post that sore throat was the most common symptom she’d seen that week. “—And no, it doesn’t always mean strep,” she wrote.

“I would say only 10% of those patients have been positive for strep throat,” she said. “That means most of those sore throats have been caused by a virus.” Some commenters were annoyed that the NP didn’t mention the newest Covid variant.

"I would say only 10% of those patients have been positive for strep throat," she said. "That means most of those sore throats have been caused by a virus." Some commenters were annoyed that the NP didn't mention the newest Covid variant.

A commenter asked, “Why did you not mention that a lot of this is caused by the emerging COVID wave?” @pedsnp_kk replied, “Because they are not testing positive for COVID.” The NP shared more context in a subsequent video.

Others pointed out that it might take a few days for a person with symptoms to begin testing positive. Someone mentioned that the CDC has reported that the newest variant may not show up on tests. Many asserted that it’s worth getting a Covid test if you’re experiencing razor blade sore throat.

“One rapid test does not mean it’s not Covid. Razor blade sore throat is the leading symptom of the current variant. Even the news are saying this, how are you behind?”

The possibility of a Covid “summer wave”

The Covid Nimbus variant, NB.1.8.1 is spreading across the world. The virus has surged in China and several other countries in Asia. Experts are predicting a possible summer wave in Europe and the US.

CNN reported, “According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NB.1.8.1 already represents about one-third of new Covid-19 cases as of June 7. This is a significant increase from just a month before, when the new variant represented just 5% of new Covid-19 cases.”

