Former McDonald’s chef reveals the “healthiest” breakfast items on the menu

A former McDonald’s corporate chef shares a few ways to hack the fast food chain’s menu for a “healthy” breakfast.

Featured Video

They might not be the menu items that first come to mind, but with a few swaps or substitutions, the “healthier” versions of McDonald’s breakfast are pretty appealing.

Can you get a healthy breakfast at McDonald’s?

Chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) shares how to pick a lower-calorie, saturated-fat, and cholesterol meal on the McDonald’s breakfast menu in a viral TikTok.

Advertisement

His first recommendation is a classic McMuffin with no butter.

“That would probably be the healthiest. You’ve got one egg… one slice of Canadian bacon, which is lean protein… and the English muffin, which is the lowest calorie ‘carrier’ that you have,” he suggests.

A McMuffin with no butter is around 274 calories, with around 3.9 grams of saturated fat, according to diet tracker MyNetDiary.

Advertisement

He also recommends the Big Breakfast, minus the pancakes, and ordering scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon separately.

“There are some options and ways to adjust the menu,” he says. “However, those things are probably not as tasty as what is on the menu currently.”

Should you try other McDonald’s hacks?

Haracz frequently shares McDonald’s menu hacks on his TikTok, including a delicious secret menu McChurro, how to score fresh fries every time, and where to get dupes for popular items.

Advertisement

Viewers react to his healthy McDonald’s breakfast menu item hacks, following his other popular suggestions.

“I get 2 round eggs and a sausage patty for low carbs. I will also add Canadian bacon to get some extra protein,” one writes.

“Chicken McNuggets are the lowest calorie, lowest saturated fat options for the lunch/dinner menu,” another points out.

“Fruit and maple oatmeal,” a third suggests.

Advertisement

“Bag of apple slices. Boom. That’s the healthiest option,” a fourth jokes in a comment liked by Haracz.

Others protest the suggested healthy adjustment of the cult-favorite McMuffin.

“The Egg McMuffin is the saddest breakfast item,” one insists.

“The Sausage McMuffin though [upside down smiling emoji],” another writes.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.