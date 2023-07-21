‘Nah cause why am I doing that right now’: Walmart worker is ‘working too hard’ so he hides in the bathroom. It’s giving relatable

Being stressed at work is almost assuredly a universal experience. A Walmart employee’s video sharing that they were hiding in the bathroom at work because they were stressed is resonating with viewers on TikTok.

More than 11,000 people have viewed the video showing @.ray_mtz03 hiding in the bathroom of the Walmart store he works at, first attempting to sit on a diaper changing table and then leaning against the wall.

“POV: You came to hide in the restroom because you’re working a little too hard and getting paid the same as the employee who doesn’t do anything,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Walmart employees have often taken to TikTok to share frustrations about their jobs, from lifting heavy objects, working in multiple departments, lack of support from bosses, as well as simply feeling overstressed from having to engage with so many people throughout the day.

Multiple people shared that they were in similar boats and nervous at work, worried about some aspect of their job.

“This is me,” one commenter wrote. “But vaping sitting on the toilet with my pants on scrolling through tiktok.”

“Bro how did this pop up on my fyp as soon as i came to hide in the bathroom stall and scroll,” another user shared.

“This was me… i was a cart pusher and i swear the old self check ppl was getting paid more than me… i hid 24/7… and got fired tho,” one echoed.

Others shared a similar frustration with watching other employees be held to different standards by employers.

“Facts! I have to check myself and calm down when I see that lazy coworker on the way to the break room for their 10th 15min break of the day,” a user shared.

“Being a personal shopper getting paid as much as every other associate does except they don’t have the same pressure as we do,” another commenter wrote.

“You get paid less than the employee that doesn’t do anything and yet you’re the one that’s getting yelled at,” a viewer wrote.