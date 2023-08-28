‘I’m not about to do that. … Max ill scan is 10 items’: Walmart worker flames customer who asked him to scan items in cart to check price

In the bustling world of retail, navigating demanding or inconsiderate customers is often par for the course.

Recently, a TikTok video by a Walmart employee gives a candid glimpse into such challenges. In the video, he recounts an encounter with a customer insistent on having him scan more than “100 items” — merely to check their prices.

The video, shared by Ray (.ray_mtz03), captures the worker’s surprise after the customer in the electronics section approached him. “She called me over and she’s like, ‘Hey, can you help me scan all these items?’” he recalls. His natural question followed: “Are you gonna pay for it?”

It turns out the customer just wanted to check the price of each item. Ray says he suggested the customer could use Walmart’s app to check prices, but she claimed she didn’t bring her phone. Ray isn’t convinced she was telling the whole truth.

Since its upload on Aug. 25, the video has caught the attention of more than 14,200 viewers, sparking a discussion in the comments.

“pffft nah bruh I had someone do that to me too,” one commenter wrote. “I was like ma’am I can’t do that and gave me attitude.”

“Customers do shit like this. They look at the staff like servants,” a second commenter said.

“People are just too fucking lazy to check they own price and to look at the big ass sign for them to know where the shii is located in each isle,” a third remarked.

“I’d do it just to kill time,” another added.

Ray isn’t the only Walmart associate to flame a customer. One worker expressed annoyance with customers who ask too many detailed questions. A Walmart customer who attempted to shame an employee for a supposed lack of customer service skills found herself the subject of ridicule. And a customer recently caused a stir after demanding a cashier in lieu of self-checkout.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and to Ray via TikTok for comment.