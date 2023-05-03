TikToker shares Wendy’s 4 for 4 menu hack after some allege the fast food chain has done away with the meal

One TikToker has shared a hack that allows customers to still enjoy Wendy’s 4 for 4 meal after some locations have purportedly done away with the low-priced option.

In a recent video, a TikToker named Liquid Johnny (@liquidjohnny) shared how he was able to enjoy the sought after meal.

The “hack” is a simple one: he said that all you have to do is simply ask for a 4 for 4. Even though not all locations may advertise the option on their menu, it may still available for customers to purchase at that price point, he said

There have been a number of folks criticizing fast food locations for increasing the prices of their menu items. The USDA projects the continued price hikes for food are bound to get worse heading in 2023, after the US experienced its worst inflation in the past 40 years in the summer of 2022.

Wendy’s is one restaurant that has seen its fair share of shade from social media users about the amount of money they’re shelling out for grub.

In his video, Liquid Johnny also stated that there appears to be a concentrated effort among fast food companies to push other, higher cost meal combination options on customers despite offering more affordable alternatives.

He began the clip by saying: “I just wanna speak to the guy in charge of the supply chain for all these fast food restaurants that are just like increasing their prices for basic shit. Like I went to Wendy’s the other day to go get a 4 for 4, and there was no 4 for 4 on the menu, and I was like hey what happened to the 4 for 4 and the guy was like, ‘Oh we still have it, it’s just not on the menu anymore.’”

He then ruminated on why there’s been a cost increase of Wendy’s Biggie Bag and claims the price has jumped up from $5 to $6, stating that Burger King now offers a $6 meal deal as well. Liquid Johnny argues that these meals aren’t that big of a menu option when compared to the full-size combination meals that fast food chains typically offer.

“Like we all got 4 for 4s because we’re too broke to afford like the $10 meal, and then I saw an ad for Burger King it was like get a $6 meal deal and it doesn’t even come with a drink. Like, I worked in fast food…the cups are 2 cents. They’re 2 cents guys. Soda is carbonated water and syrup. You are not having the money problems that you claim to be having that you can’t afford to give a soda.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s and Burger King via email, and Johnny via TikTok comment for further information.

Liquid Johnny came to a conclusion based on his theories: “Corporate greed never fails us,” he said.

A commenter speculated that the lack of a 4 for 4 on the menu was a way for fast food chains to get people to spend more money: “It’s psychological, if you don’t see it on the menu then you’ll be less inclined to order it and more likely to order a regular combo meal.”

One small business owner said that even when prices of ingredients spiked that they still didn’t raise their prices and that they turned a profit while still maintaining the same hourly pay for their workers: “I have a small deli. Even through the egg crisis we didn’t raise prices. None of our prices have risen and workers are still paid $17-$25 an hour.”