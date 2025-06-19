“It’s sealed. It’s from 1991”: Woman buys house for only $97,000. Then she stumbles upon a “Narnia dresser”

Purchasing a home for just $97,000 is magical in and of itself, but for YouTuber Chloe (@chloeisag), the adventure has just begun.

The home was left fully furnished by the previous owner, with many treasures to explore. But the biggest surprise was in the basement.

Chloe documented her exploration of the home in a YouTube video, which has since gone viral with over 620,000 views.

“I bought this house for $97,000 with everything in it,” she said in the clip. “I’m calling it the treasure house and today we are back in the basement guys.”

One item that particularly caught her eye was a dresser she dubbed the “Narnia dresser.”

She continued: “Today we are going to go through the mystery Narnia dresser,” the woman says. “So I found this dresser when I was going through the basement. Let’s see what is in it.”

Chloe is referring to the titular furniture piece in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, the first in a series of fantasy novels written by C.S. Lewis. These novels were also adapted into the widely popular Chronicles of Narnia film series. The dresser acts as a portal to another world, which is definitely similar to what Chloe found inside her own dresser.

One drawer was full of numerous household items, like scissors, a whisk, an ice cream scoop, and “lots of chopsticks,”

Another drawer held containers of glitter, beeswax, silverware, and what the YouTuber calls a pair of “Charli XCX glasses from 1994.”

What was inside the “Narnia” dresser?

As she worked her way through the dressers, things got increasingly weird.

The contents of the third drawer included doorknobs, “a baby watch that’s literally the size of [her] pinkie finger,” and an intriguing parcel that includes a warning from the United States Treasury.

The warning says, “Store in a cool dry place … penalty for private use $300.”

The strangest part? The drawers also contained several other boxes with addresses.

Regarding the first package, Chloe says, “I didn’t end up opening this actually because it’s sealed, it’s from 1991. Who knows what this is, I’m so curious. I need to figure out how to be sensitive with that info.”

Other notable highlights from the video include the homeowner finding Bacardi liquor and cotton bandanas.

In a subsequent video, Chloe also revealed that she had discovered a scrapbook featuring preserved cards that an unknown couple received on their wedding day.

In the comments of the original clip, several YouTube users suggested that the other packages could contain mint sets of coins that could be worth “a lot of money.”

Others shared their nostalgia over the items shown. One commenter claimed the silverware was handed out for free at gas stations in the 1970s, while another wrote that the ice cream scoop dates as far back as the 1950s.

Inspired by the “Narnia dresser,” Chloe has rebranded her channel the “Treasure House,” and there are already several videos of her diving into other areas of the home. She has amassed over 29,100 subscribers.



