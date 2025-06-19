A woman on TikTok who watched the 2025 Astroworld documentary felt compelled to share crowd safety tips with her followers.

Featured Video

The Astroworld Festival crowd crush killed 10 people in 2021, and the threat remains that it could happen again, but following some simple rules could protect you and others. Crowd science is a real thing, and it saves lives.

Crowd science basics and safety tips

After watching the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, released on June 10, TikTok user @fionaappplebottomjeans decided to release a crowd safety PSA to her followers. Drawing on the concept of crowd science, she laid out a list of tips and principles to follow when you sense an imminent crowd crush.

Advertisement

This happens when a crowd becomes so dense that its very nature changes. “When a crowd gets to a density of more than five people per square meter, it starts acting as more like a liquid than a solid,” she explains.

When you feel like you’re no longer holding your body weight up because the crowd is doing it for you, follow these steps:

Bend your knees and cross your arms over your chest to protect yourself and force space between you and others. Move with the crowd. Do not try to move against it or get out. Breathe, conserve your energy, and don’t panic. If you fall, protect your head and scream as loud as possible to get attention. Wait for the crowd to disperse naturally.

During the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, a crowd surge resulted in 10 fatalities and many more injuries due to poor facility design and the sheer number of attendees overwhelming staff. People also blamed both headlining artist Travis Scott and the concert crew for failing to stop the show when warned that the crowd was getting out of control.

Advertisement

The tragedy increased awareness about crowd safety around the world. Days after the incident, fans praised Playboi Carti for requiring the audience to step back and spread out before he would start his concert.

More tips from experts

Following the Astroworld disaster, Crowd Management Strategies founder Paul Wertheimer spoke to CNN to provide more crowd safety advice to the people. In addition to what @fionaappplebottomjeans spoke on, he gave tips on what to do before a crowd crush occurs.

These include:

Advertisement

Wearing anti-slip shoes like sneakers, gym shoes, or high tops.

Eating well and getting hydrated before the show.

Not drinking too much alcohol or otherwise getting overly intoxicated.

Visualizing a crowd escape plan to use before the crowd gets too dense.

Staying on the outer edge of large crowds.

Avoiding mosh pits.

Never bending down or getting on your hands and knees if you drop something.

Commenters on the TikTok video added their own tips based on experience. Short folks should pay special attention.

“IF THAT MAN SAY JUMP JUMPPP IF NOT YOUR GONNA FALL!” wrote @myaaren3e, “always follow the crowd. try to always read the room and vibe as well. If the people give bad energy, stay close to the exit because getting out later will be hard.”

Advertisement

“I’ve been in so many crowds like this at concerts and you really do have to move with it like a wave you can’t fight against it,” said @ashley_stylist0.0. “I’m 5’0 and I feel like short people should know they are especially at risk bc it’s harder for your head to get fresh air.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.