“Disgusting and embarrassing”: The internet reacts to Drake’s post about how he lost $8 million gambling

Rapper Drake floored regular people on Wednesday by posting screenshots of his $8 million gambling losses for the past month. The artist has a $100 million endorsement deal with online casino Stake, so that loss isn’t a big thing for him.

Featured Video

It is, however, a reminder of how much money celebrities like him toss around like it’s nothing.

Drake gambles $124 million in a month, loses $8 million

Drake shares gambling losses. pic.twitter.com/Y86LXJJWvr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2025

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Drake posted an Instagram Story following a video promoting Stake to show his followers “the other side of gambling.” The second screenshot he shared shows he gambled $124,527,265 in the past month and lost a total of $8,235,686.

“Losses are so fried right now,” he wrote. “I hope I can get a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one who has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”

Advertisement

That might have something to do with the fact that he asks ChatGPT for betting advice, as he did in the Stake ad. The AI has historically struggled with math.

Drake routinely livestreams himself placing bets on sporting events now that he’s a Stake partner. With a net worth of $250,000,000, he can afford to lose this amount of money, but it’s not sitting well with his fans. Some are concerned that he might be addicted to gambling, while others think he’s just being foolish.

“This is so disgusting and embarrassing,” said @knewwbettersss.

Advertisement

“That makes me sick af just looking at it and its not even my money,” wrote @AmericasHulk.

The rise of online gambling

This kind of betting behavior from Drake is nothing new. After he teamed up with Stake in December 2021, he gambled with over $1 billion in two months. His chronically poor luck, dubbed the “Drake Curse,” hasn’t deterred him from frequent gambling.

Advertisement

The rise of internet casinos, as well as the loosening of laws around sports betting in 2018, has increased what psychologists consider addiction to the behavior. Thanks to betting websites, gambling is just a click away.

“Due to the high level of accessibility, immersive interface and ease at which money can be spent, concerns have been expressed that Internet gambling may increase rates of disordered gambling,” wrote Sally Gainsbury of the Centre for Gambling Education and Research, Southern Cross University.

That was in 2015. According to a study reported on by Forbes in February 2025, the ability to easily place bets online led to a 61 percent increase in Google searches around getting help with problem gambling.

“The expansion of legalized sports betting to always be at arm’s reach has outpaced our ability to understand and address its public health consequences,” warned researcher Nimit Desai.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.