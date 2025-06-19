“I warn my tables when they order it”: Texas Roadhouse customer barely touches his mac and cheese. Then he learns the real reason he didn’t like the taste

A Texas Roadhouse customer is shocked that he barely touched his mac and cheese. TikTok viewers offered their guesses as to why he didn’t enjoy the side dish.

TikTok user @arescyberdefense posted the video on June 14. In the video, he shows his nearly untouched side dish of mac and cheese during a meal at Texas Roadhouse.

“How many other Texas Roadhouse mac and cheeses have had one bite taken out of them and then sat at the table just like this until the waiter came and picked it up?” he asks viewers.

In the comments section, viewers offered their perspective on why he might not have enjoyed the mac and cheese.

“It’s a Kraft-branded mac that comes in a bag frozen and is microwaved for two minutes,” wrote one user. “I worked there. You’re welcome.”

A second user wrote, “People complained that they sold Kraft frozen mac and cheese, so they made a recipe and it’s from scratch and they still complain.”

“Yep, it’s terrible,” agreed . “Bland and dry. Very disappointing.”

Another server answered the question. “A lot,” they wrote. “I warn my tables when they order it. I don’t lie about food for anyone, especially when the company pays me $2.13 per hour and the only money I see comes from my guests.”

A customer agreed that the mac and cheese isn’t up to their standard but said it doesn’t impact their overall enjoyment of the steakhouse chain.

“I actually really like Texas Roadhouse,” the user wrote. “I do avoid the mac and cheese. And the green beans. But everything else is good. I’ve never had a bad steak from them. And that’s coming from a guy who prefers to cook his own usually.”

Does Texas Roadhouse use Kraft?

A TikToker went viral in 2023 after noting that the mac and cheese she was served appeared to be the Kraft mac and cheese you’d get out of a box. At the time, the Independent dug up a since-deleted 2018 from the restaurant’s official Twitter account.

The message read, “The menu says Kraft Mac N Cheese and it is only offered on the Kids Menu. The regular menu has several terrific made-from-scratch sides to choose from.”

It’s possible that the kitchen served the TikToker Kraft mac and cheese from the kids menu, perhaps because it had run out of house made mac and cheese.

Cyber Secrets told the Daily Dot he was at Texas Roadhouse enjoying Father’s Day. He said the mac and cheese was “so bad” and assumed other customers have had a similar experience, which is why he posted the video.

“When i checked the next day there were so many people sharing similar experiences,” he said. “I thought it would get like a few hundred views but in just a few days it has gotten nearly half a million views.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Texas Roadhouse.

