Man issues warning after drinking too much “Spicy Sauvy B,” the jalapeño wine summer drink

After discovering the viral “Spicy Sauvy B” trend, TikToker Gage Briney (@gagebriney) issued a hilarious-but-serious warning to proceed with caution.

In a now-viral video, Gage recounted how the trendy jalapeño-laced Sauvignon Blanc left him absolutely “Tina turnt” after he downed two full bottles in a single night. While his tone was comedic, his message was clear: spicy wine might hit harder than you expect.

According to Gage, what started as a casual drink on his back porch spiraled into a chaotic night. “It’s too good,” he said, before describing how he ended up dancing alone in his living room, filled with jalapeño-fueled energy and regret. “You’ll wake up looking like a cockatoo,” he added, showing off his frazzled post-wine state. His video has over 931.6K views and 63.5K likes.

What is Spicy Sauvy B, and how do you make it?

Spicy Sauvy B is TikTok’s latest DIY drink trend, which took off in April 2025. It combines frozen jalapeño slices with chilled Sauvignon Blanc, offering a crisp, spicy twist on a classic white wine.

Fans suggest slicing jalapeños into coin-sized slices and freezing them to make one. Once frozen, the slices are dropped into a glass of Sauvignon Blanc, where they slowly thaw and infuse the wine with mild heat. Depending on taste, TikTokers recommend using anywhere from three to ten slices per glass.

While the pairing may sound odd, it was likely inspired by the 2022 “jalapeño rosé” trend. Enthusiasts say the jalapeños enhance the wine’s citrus and herbal notes, creating a refreshing yet fiery summer drink. Some have even dubbed Spicy Sauvy B the “official drink of summer 2025.”

However, not everyone is sold. While some rave about the flavor, others warn it’s a fast track to acid reflux and questionable decisions.

Is jalapeño wine really safe?

Though jalapeños bring a spicy kick to your wine glass, they also come with a few health caveats.

According to Health.com, eating hot peppers, especially in large amounts, can cause nausea, stomach upset, or even vomiting. While the peppers themselves don’t damage your esophagus, vomiting can introduce stomach acid that irritates it. For those with sensitive stomachs, this could lead to more than just a hangover.

Additional side effects may include breathing issues, diarrhea, or skin irritation, particularly if the oils come into contact with eyes. And if you accidentally inhale jalapeño fumes (yes, it happens), respiratory distress is possible.

Despite these risks, the Spicy Sauvy B trend remains a favorite for adventurous drinkers looking for something new. Just remember Gage’s advice: pace yourself. One glass might be fun. Two bottles? That’s a whole different vibe.

